* South Korean lender lines up first test of covered bond framework

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank is set to issue the first covered bond under South Korea's new legislative framework, in a key test of Asia's appeal to global buyers of secured bank debt.

The 144A/Reg S offering, expected to be for US$500 million, will be Kookmin's first in an US$8 billion programme, and the first since lawmakers passed the Korean Covered Bond Act in April 2014.

The legislation is designed to give banks access to a global funding market that has proven resilient in times of crisis, and Kookmin's debut will test the appeal of the new format versus Korea's earlier attempts to introduce covered bonds.

Before the 2014 law took effect, Korean banks could only issue covered bonds under securitisation legislation, which limited their appeal to the traditional investor base for senior secured bank debt.

Kookmin turned to a version of covered bonds to boost its access to international markets in the aftermath of the credit crisis in 2009, but still had to offer a yield over 7.5% and include credit card receivables alongside mortgages in the cover pool to entice buyers.

That proved an expensive experiment for Kookmin, as it had to pay 20 cents on the dollar as a consent fee the following year to remove credit card assets from the collateral pool, after it decided to spin off its credit card business.

The new law brings the format closer to the European standard, giving investors preferential claims to residential mortgages in the cover pool and dual recourse to the issuer's other assets. Only mortgage loans and debt issued by government institutions can be used as collateral.

Safer mortgages

The legislation is intended to give Korean banks a new source of funding to encourage them to increase the proportion of longer-term fixed-rate mortgages in the domestic market, where short-term floating-rate loans now dominate and present a potential household debt problem when rates rise.

Banks will need to raise the proportion of fixed-rate lending to 40% of total mortgage loans in 2017 from the current 24%.

The global covered bond market proved its resilience in the 2008 credit crisis, when investors shunned more risky forms of bank debt, and the introduction of the format will give Korean issuers access to funding in times of global instability. Moody's said the move will be "credit positive" for Korean banks.

Since the Asian financial crisis, South Korean issuers have been looking to minimise their dependence on offshore funding. In March, the government's ratio of short-term external debt to reserves fell to 31.1%, the lowest in a decade.

Korean banks hope they can price these new bonds well inside their senior unsecured curve to compensate for higher transaction costs in covered bonds, such as creating vehicles used to ring-fence the assets.

Due to the lack of comparables in Asia, bankers on the offering are using higher-rated Canadian and Australian covered bonds as pricing points. This reflects a differential of about 20bp between their covered and senior unsecured bonds. Singapore's DBS is also preparing the city state's first issue of covered bonds under a US$10 billion programme.

Pricing benefits

As to where a new Kookmin offering could price, bankers also have different perspectives - from 10bp inside to as much as 30bp under its secondary curve. Kookmin's debut covered bonds are expected to score ratings of Aa1 from Moody's and AA+ from Fitch, which is three to four notches higher than the bank's senior unsecured ratings of A1/A/A.

The planned issuance may come in tenors of either three or five years, depending on investor feedback.

Under the new rules, Korean banks can issue covered bonds backed against up to 8% of the issuer's total assets.

Kookmin's multi-series programme features pre-maturity test and maturity extensions, which, unlike previous issues, will lower the need to sell mortgage loans within a short period in Korea's illiquid mortgage market.

Yet, some other Korean banks still need to eliminate old negative pledge clauses in outstanding bonds to win the flexibility to create covered pools.

Kookmin completed a consent solicitation in February to do this, while Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Bank have included covered bond carve-out clauses in their senior bond offerings since 2013, but more lenders have outstanding bonds with terms that do not allow collateral to be set aside for covered bond issues.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Societe Generale are bookrunners for the 144A/Reg S US dollar covered bonds. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Vincent Baby)