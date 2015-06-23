HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Chinese tech giant Baidu has mandated Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.

Moody's has assigned an A3 rating, with a positive outlook, to the senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used for general working capital purposes.

After the deal, the credit rating agency expects the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio to go up to just below 2x at the end of this year from 1.6x last December.

Baidu last June sold a US$1 billion five-year bond offering at 125bp over US Treasuries, in a deal managed by the same two banks. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)