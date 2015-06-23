HONG KONG, June 23 (IFR) - Bank of China (A1/A/A) will be holding fixed-income investor conference calls in Asia and Europe today for a multi-currency Reg S bond offering estimated at around US$4 billion to support a US$40bn Silk Road Fund meant to improve Asia's links to Europe.

The US dollar notes are expected to be issued by the Hong Kong branch, the euro tranche by the Hungarian branch, the Singaporean dollar trade by its Singaporean branch, and the Dim Sum tranche by its Abu Dhabi and Taipei branches.

The notes are expected to be rated A1/A by Moody's and Fitch.

Barclays, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and BOC's own underwriting team are joint bookrunners on the offering. Bank of Taiwan is also joint bookrunner for the proposed issue by the Taipei branch.

Last November, President Xi Jinping announced a USD40bn commitment to set up a Silk Road infrastructure fund, which began operating earlier this year. The fund's initial USD10bn capital came from China's foreign-exchange reserves and state-owned policy institutions.

Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China intends to create a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st Century Maritime Silk Road to boost trade and extend its global influence.

Among the projects under the plan are a network of railways, highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks, maritime and other infrastructure links across Central, West and South Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing China's connections to Europe and Africa. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)