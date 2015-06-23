SINGAPORE, June 23 (IFR) - Krung Thai Bank became the first Thai bank to sell Basel III Tier 2 notes in Malaysia, making substantial savings in a move that will open the window for foreign banks seeking to diversify funding sources for bank capital.

The Thai bank sold 1 billion ringgit (US$268 million) of 10-year non-call five subordinated bank capital funds, pricing to yield 5.10%. That yield would have translated to low 4% post-swaps in baht terms, lower than the 4.65% paid by Thanachart Bank in its recent 7 billion baht (US$208 million) Tier 2 issue done in May.

The substantial saving is expected to lure more foreign issuers as the basis swaps in the ringgit debt market have moved to favour foreign issuers.

Krung Thai Bank's goal of achieving savings vis-a-vis the US dollar funding markets was also fulfilled after it priced about 50bp inside its outstanding US$700 million 5.2% 10.5NC5.5 paper callable in 2019.

The move comes a year after CIMB Thai made a foray into the ringgit debt market for a 400 million ringgit 5.6% 10NC5 issue. But although CIMB Thai is incorporated in Thailand, its bond was treated as part of the CIMB family and not seen as a pure Thai play.

Demand for Krung Thai Bank's paper proved resilient, despite its status as a new issuer in the market and a rather unusual writedown structure in the loss-absorption language.

Under the structure, state-owned KTB is prevented from including an equity conversion given it is 55% controlled by the government's Financial Institutions Development Fund. This means that investors can only write down the notes if the local regulators decide the bank is no longer viable. But there is some protection accorded to investors in that the write-down is on a sequential basis as the Additional Tier 1 holders absorb losses ahead of the T2 investors.

Sole bookrunner CIMB kicked off bookbuilding more than two weeks after it sounded out the market on a potential deal from the bank. The bonds were guided to yield 5.00%-5.20% with an indicated minimum size of 500 million ringgit.

Demand was well distributed among funds, insurers, banks and private banks, including some big names that were surprisingly willing to book a foreign and new entity.

Krung Thai Bank's state-owned status would have been a strong positive. The bank is one of the largest in Thailand with a 19% share of the deposits market. Its common equity Tier 1 and total capital ratios stood at 10.0% and 14.2% as at end-December.

Ram Ratings has assigned an AA1 to the senior notes and AA2 to the sub debt.