SINGAPORE, July 2 (IFR) - Asian issuers sold a record amount of international bonds in the first half of 2015, underlining the region's resilience in the face of mounting turmoil in the rates markets.

Bond sales in dollars, euros and yen reached $115.6 billion in Asia, excluding Japan and Australia, up 4.8% from the first half of 2014 - a record year for Asian G3 bond issuance.

China remained the engine of growth, despite a slowdown in its economy. Chinese issuance in dollars increased 35.6% from a year ago, hitting $42.3 billion in the first half, while euro issuance shot up to $6.6 billion from an admittedly low $1.1 billion in the same period in 2014.

The story was different for offshore Chinese renminbi bonds, however, as monetary easing in China dented overseas demand for the currency and raised cross-currency swap costs for foreign issuers. The first-half Dim Sum total of $98.8 billion was less than half the $213.0 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Overall, Asia showed more resilience than other emerging markets.

Counting all international bonds regardless of currency, but excluding supranational issuers, Asian debt offerings totalled $118 billion in the first half, down 11.6% year on year. However, this performance came in the context of a 34.1% drop in emerging market bond issuance globally, with international offerings from EMEA and Latin America declining 56.8% and 44.5%, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.

HSBC and Citigroup vied for the lead in G3 bond issuance in Asia, ex-Japan and Australia, booking $12.8 billion and $11.8 billion, respectively. HSBC and JP Morgan were the top two for Asian G3 high-yield issuance in the first half, with totals of $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, as the market grew 16.4% year on year to $13.8 billion.

Samurai bond issuance slumped 37.1% year on year to 932.5 billion yen in the first half of 2015. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley led the league table with a market share of 22.6%, ahead of Nomura on 20.0% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 19.3%. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Steve Garton)