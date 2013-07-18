* UOB sells bulk of new hybrid to local private banks

* Institutional investors say yield too low

* Wealthy Asian individuals unfazed by bail-in clause

By Neha D'silva

HONG KONG, July 18 (IFR) - Institutional investors largely passed on Asia's first Basel III-compliant Tier 1 bond last week in an issue that underscored the gulf in yield expectations on the new form of bank capital.

Singapore's UOB priced SGD850m (USD671m) of perpetual non-call five notes at a yield of just 4.9%, offering little or no premium for the additional risk of loss that comes with the Basel III-compliant format.

The deal proved popular and came inside initial guidance of 5% area, but the price proved too rich for most fund managers, and Aa1/AA-/AA- rated UOB placed 74% of the paper with private-banking clients. Singaporean buyers took 93%.

The enthusiastic response established the city state's high-net-worth individuals as major buyers of bank capital deals, but left questions over the lack of pricing consensus for new-style subordinated bonds.

"There's just not enough value in the trade," said a Singapore-based portfolio manager. "As private banks look at the price versus 0 percent, it's a different barometer for them."

PRIVATE ENTHUSIASM

Institutional investors have taken a dim view of hybrid bank capital since a number of US and European banks failed in the 2008 financial crisis. As such, many demand higher yields to compensate for the loss-absorbing rules on Basel III-compliant bonds, designed to bail in holders before any public bailout.

At the same time, many regulators have ruled that the notes are too risky for retail investors. Malaysian, Thai and Indian banks, for example, are not allowed to sell subordinated bonds to retail clients.

To count towards Tier 1 capital under Basel III rules, UOB's new bonds will be written down partially or in full at the point the Monetary Authority of Singapore decides the bank is no longer viable.

While other regulators have defined non-viability with reference to a bank's capital ratio, the MAS has taken a more flexible approach, adding to the uncertainty for investors, who may face losses on their principal.

Despite those challenges, UOB has shown that Asian banks can still achieve very tight pricing on capital raisings by targeting the burgeoning private-banking community.

Investors expect other big, high-rated lenders to follow suit.

"There is no premium (for Basel III)," said the Singapore fund manager. "They have a good enough reputation that they will not have any premium. If anything, there will be discounts. So, there is no need for institutions to get involved."

He added that the low participation of institutional investors reflected concerns over pricing, rather than concerns about the new structure.

"The premium is less than 50 basis points I would say," said a banker who worked on the deal. "We are not only talking about new issue premium. There is also Basel III premium. So, it's hard to draw a line between the two."

LOCAL SUPPORT

Singaporean investors are no strangers to instruments issued in the Basel III format. In October 2012, ABN AMRO issued a SGD1bn 10-year Tier 2 bond which included a contingency clause based on Basel III language.

The deal also built on the positive momentum from last week's Reg S issue from France's CNP Assurances. The insurer had priced a USD500m perp non-call six at 6.875% after attracting an order book of USD3.75bn. Some 42% of those bonds were allocated to Asian investors, and 53% to private banks.

Given the positive tailwind, others are expected to follow soon. Singapore's largest bank DBS has amended its USD15bn global MTN programme to include contingent convertibility provisions to allow the Aa1/AA-/AA- rated lender to issue subordinated bonds more compliant with Basel III rules.

Asia Capital Reinsurance was also recently marketing a new-style Tier 2 issue.

UOB's deal attracted an order book of SGD2bn involving 80 accounts. Private bank managers were offered a 25c rebate to participate in the deal. Insurance companies bought 11%, while banks and fund managers also took a combined 11%, and public agencies the remaining 4%.

ANZ, HSBC, Nomura, Standard Chartered, UBS and UOB were leads on the deal. (Reporting by Neha D'silva, editing by Steve Garton and Julian Baker)