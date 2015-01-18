(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, Jan 16 (IFR) - ANZ is set to issue the
first Basel III compliant Dim Sum bond from a foreign bank, with
plans to sell a Tier 2 note in renminbi.
Along with HSBC it will act as joint global co-ordinator. CCB
International, ICBC and Standard Chartered will act as joint
bookrunners.
James Holian, head of debt syndicate Asia at ANZ, described the
initial reception to the deal as strong and said it was in line
with its strategy to access the Chinese currency market.
"ANZ remains keen to look at a variety of markets for issuance
of new Basel III style instruments," he said. "Having
successfully tapped the CNH market in the past, it is deemed an
opportune moment to revisit. Issuing in CNH is also consistent
with the bank's commitment to the Asia region."
The likely size of the deal is estimated to be north of Rmb1bn
(US$161m). Terms are expected to be similar to China
Construction Bank's November ten-year non-call five
Tier 2 bond, which priced at 4.9% and is now yielding around
4.67%.
An investor roadshow will take place in Hong Kong on Monday and
in Singapore on Tuesday.
