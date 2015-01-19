SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (IFR) - A big gap in pricing expectations
between investors and issuers is causing a dearth of new issues
at the start of the year in Singapore's bond markets.
Potential issuers have been heard sounding out investors and
checking market conditions to sell Singapore dollar bonds over
the past few weeks, but only Fragrance Group and ICBC
Singapore have sold issues to date this year.
On January 8, Fragrance sold a S$85m (US$63.5m) 2-year bond
to yield 3.75% at a size thought to be smaller than the issuer
had sought. Two days earlier, ICBC Singapore raised one-year
1.15% funds of S$15m.
It is not for a lack of potential issuers. Religare Health
Trust held roadshows for a potential offering on
January 12, and investors said it wanted to raise some S$100m of
either three-year or five-year funds. It has yet to emerge, with
bankers saying it was not in need of urgent funds and could
afford to wait for better market conditions.
GuocoLand is sounding out the market for a
potential three-year with pricing whispered at 3.70%-4.00%,
which bankers describe as tight at the low end. K-REIT
has also been shopping for an offering at tenors of five or
seven years, but has not found takers.
"Its pricing expectations are just too tight for investors
to want to take exposure," said one banker.
Therein lies the nub of the problem - the gap between
investor and issuer expectations are too wide to bridge at the
moment.
"The standoff won't go away until issuers become realistic
at this point of time," said one debt syndicate banker.
Investors have been alarmed at the selloff in the secondary
markets since early December, when oil prices crashed and pulled
oil-related high-yield credits down with them. Bankers reckon
that oil-related bonds have tumbled five to 10 points since
then.
"Investors holding these bonds are still out of the money,
even if you include accruals," said one local banker.
"Private banks typically buy into new deals when they can
switch out of outstanding ones, but. in the current secondary
market, you can't get out of the old ones. You can't find any
bids out there for the bonds. So they are stuck."
The pain felt at the selloff has made investors even more
selective, which will make selling new small and high-yield
names more challenging. It is a situation that Cambridge
Industrial Trust hopes to overcome via sole lead RBS.
CIT held fixed income investor meetings today in Singapore.
"This is a well-known and regular issuer, its typical
issuance size is not large and investors will like it for its
defensive nature. So, it may be able to sell a deal," said a
banker not involved in the CIT issue.
Singapore bankers are also exploring other ways to overcome
investors' concerns over high-yield names. Indonesia's Logindo
is said to be exploring a standby letter of credit from local
bank UOB to boost its chances to tap the Singapore dollar bond
market to lower borrowing costs.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)