SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Jan 22 (IFR) - Australian major
ANZ revived the sleepy Dim Sum market with a Rmb2.5bn
(US$403m) Tier 2 offering, becoming the first foreign issuer to
sell a Basel III capital instrument in renminbi.
When Aa2/AA-/AA- rated ANZ first announced the offering,
most market participants had expected it would simply go through
the motions to reinforce its pan-Asian credentials, but the size
of the issue and the relatively tight pricing to Chinese banks
raised the prospect that Dim Sum bonds could be a valuable new
financing tool for foreign lenders.
ANZ was heard to be looking for an issue size of Rmb1bn, but
it easily surpassed that after garnering a Rmb3.5bn book and was
also able to tighten from initial guidance of 4.875% area to
price at 4.75%, or 82.7bp over one-year CNH Hibor.
ANZ director of global funding Mostyn Kau said the bank had
an ongoing annual T2 funding requirement of just over A$1bn and
generally made one offshore visit a year as there was a finite
domestic investor pool for such Australian 2 paper.
Many of the country's historically conservative
institutional buyers remain wary of the related non-viability
language and triggers, which will see such bonds convert to
equity if the Australian regulator deems a bank is at the point
of non-viability.
Previously, ANZ has raised A$$3.5bn from four domestic T2
deals since 2010 plus US$1.55bn through two US dollar sales.
Kau emphasised the diversification benefits of the trade,
saying "25% of the investors were new to ANZ. The deal
represents an important diversification of the bank's capital
base into a region strongly aligned to the bank's super-regional
strategy".
The size of the deal that makes it a potential game changer,
with ANZ able to raise significantly more than the three senior
unsecured Dim Sum bonds from Australia's major banks.
ANZ debuted in that segment in December 2010 with a Rmb200m
two-year offering and then a Rmb1bn three-year note in August
2012. National Australia Bank sold a Rmb400m two-year
Dim Sum in May 2013.
"The transaction shows that the Dim Sum market is a viable
alternative to the US dollar and euro markets for T2 issuance,"
Kau said. "Demand was certainly very strong in a market that
hadn't seen much supply at all, which was very pleasing for our
debut issue."
This is important given the hefty premium NAB had to pay
over locally issued instruments for last November's first euro
Basel III compliant T2 bond from an Australian lender.
NAB's EUR750m 10-year non-call five priced 165bp wide of mid
swaps or around 40bp more than local T2 10-year non call fives.
This was significantly more than the concession Australia's four
major lenders pay for euro issuance in the senior market.
Unlike European banks' T2 debt, where loss-absorption is
statutory, investors there have misgivings about the contractual
language required in Australia, misgivings that Asian investors
do not appear to share.
Although the issuer did not release exact swapped back
levels, Kau said ANZ's T2 Dim Sum "compared favourably" with
pricing levels in the domestic and offshore markets.
The only previous offshore Basel III T2 sale out of
Australia was ANZ's USD$00m 10-year 144A bullet, which came at
180bp over Treasuries in March 2014.
China Construction Bank raised Rmb2bn in its T2
offering last November, but ANZ beat that for size and priced
only 8bp wider than the 4.67% yield CCB's notes were paying.
Arguably, the Australian bank's 10-year non-call five structure
was more issuer friendly, as it has only one reset, in year
five, whereas CCB's spread over CNH Hibor will reset at the end
of the fifth year and every subsequent year.
CCB's notes had BBB+ ratings from both S&P and Fitch,
against A3/BBB+/A+ for ANZ's T2, but Dim Sum investors lean
towards Chinese issuers as safe havens.
Asian investors had few concerns about the regulatory
language, instead focusing on the yield. PRC investors have
tended to steer clear of anything paying less than 4%, due to a
rising cross-currency swap between CNH and onshore renminbi. As
a result, the only other Dim Sum deal to price this year so far,
a CNH500m 7-year bond from Air Liquide, was sold almost entirely
to Taiwanese investors, and ANZ also drew on that investor base.
Almost half of the 71 orders came from Taiwan, Hong Kong
accounting for 36% and Singapore 14%. In terms of investor type,
53% were insurance firms, 36% fund managers, 7% banks, 3%
private banks and 1% hedge funds. European investors stayed
away, as they tended to view Dim Sum as a currency play and are
less keen on a depreciating renminbi.
"CNH has had a reasonably subdued start to the year, but
this has effectively reopened that market," said Andrew Duncan,
director, capital financing at HSBC in Australia.
"I imagine you'll see others follow this transaction, both
within Asia and further afield. There was strong institutional
real money demand driven by life insurers and fund managers
across Asia, which really highlights the growing pool of CNH
funds looking for investment opportunities in the region.
"Australian bank debt can be a little expensive for
Asia-based investors, but this gave them a higher-yielding
format than they would normally see from Aussie credit."
ANZ itself was joint global co-ordinator with HSBC, and
joint bookrunner with CCB International, ICBC and Standard
Chartered. Moody's rated the issue Aa2, S&P saw it as AA- and
Fitch as AA-.
