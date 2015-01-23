HONG KONG, Jan 23 (IFR) - BPCE priced the second
Basel III Tier 2 bond in the Samurai market, helping to raise
awareness about the new instrument among cautious Japanese
investors.
The French bank's T2 offering comprised a ¥27.2bn 10-year
fixed tranche that priced at 154bp over yen offer-side swaps at
2.047%; a ¥13.2bn 10-year floater at 161bp over three-month Yen
Libor; and a ¥7.9bn 10-year non-call five at 169bp over swaps
for the first five years at 1.943%, and 169bp over six-month Yen
Libor thereafter.
Official marketing kicked off at the start of the week after
the leads began soft-sounding investors the week before. Yet the
backdrop was not optimal - global financial markets were
volatile and investors were waiting on the sidelines ahead of
the ECB's QE announcement on January 22.
These events prompted the dollar/yen basis swap to
fluctuate, driving it to -63bp from -55bp at the end of last
week.
Sentiment was also weaker than expected, while the leads
also wanted to accommodate demand that wanted a level wider than
the tight end of initial guidance. This prompted bankers to
widen the range for all three tranches from initial levels that
were first marketed at 140bp-160bp on the 10-year fixed,
147bp-167bp over yen Libor for the 10-year floater, and
155bp-175bp for the non-call five.
The cheaper levels helped improve momentum. A ticket from a
non-Japanese investor also lifted the order size, according to
bankers away from the deal.
Still, a banker on the deal said demand was strong from
corporations, religious organizations and foundations despite
the absence of certain key investors like trust banks and Yucho,
thanks to the fact that the coupons offered were close to the 2%
level.
Japanese investors continue to struggle with tight yields
onshore. JGB yields also hit record tights in the past few
weeks.
The ¥48.3bn deal was slightly smaller than the ¥50.8bn
10-year bullet priced by A2/BBB+/A+ rated Rabobank last month,
which priced to yield at 83bp over swaps with a 1.429% coupon.
Rabobank's T2s also have higher ratings than BPCE's, which
S&P and Fitch are expected to assign a BBB and an A-,
respectively. This helped the Dutch lender garner a stronger
following in the 10-year fixed tranche.
"The issuer was flexible to include investors who were
worried about the future possibility of interest rate rises, and
some wanted just five-year credit risk," said the banker.
The new-style bonds pay higher coupons than senior debt in
exchange for a statutory bail-in mechanism at the point of
non-viability plus additional risks stipulated by the BRRD and
French SRAB Laws.
Typically conservative Japanese Samurai investors, who have
been searching for yield, are still examining risks.
Bankers away from the deal hope the appetite for Basel III
sub-debt will improve when more investors receive internal
approvals to invest in such instruments by as early as March.
"That will set the stage for future deals to price at least
sizes of ¥75bn," said a banker away from the deal.
BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, appointed Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Natixis Japan, Nomura and SMBC
Nikko as joint lead managers for the offering.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Tim Sifert and Daniel
Stanton)