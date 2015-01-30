HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - A pair of Double B rated issuers this week printed Asia's first corporate high-yield bonds of the year to buoy a market plagued with a Chinese real estate-led selloff since last month.

The well-received offerings from Delhi International Airport, or Dial, and CAR Inc indicated that demand was still strong for lower-rated Asia credits, even after China's Kaisa Group missed a coupon payment and volatility kept high-yield issuers on the sidelines in the first weeks of January.

India's Dial took the plunge on Tuesday with a US$288.75m seven-year secured Reg S issue in the region's first corporate high-yield bond of the year.

Dial's US$5bn book, which included bids from high-quality global investors, was strong enough to give leads on CAR the confidence to launch the next day a five non-call three offering, for which orders hit over US$7bn.

Bankers hope the two offerings will set the stage for the next batch of high-yield bonds to price and perform well. Whether or not the trend sustains depends on telecom tower operator Tower Bersama Infrastructure and power supplier Maxpower Group, which started investor meetings on Tuesday.

"Investors have had pent-up demand for sub-investment-grade in Asia," said a syndicate banker on the CAR trade. "Any deal that is not in China's property sector, or is a non-oil-and-gas name is going to get traction."

The outcomes of both issues were striking because Asia's primary bond markets had only been able to price solid investment-grade names this year - some at hefty premiums. One exception, however, was Ba2/NR/BB rated Rizal Banking Corp, a FIG credit that printed earlier this month.

The lack of high-yield supply from corporate issuers in the region year to date is in stark contrast to deal-flow in previous years as lower-rated credits are typically responsible for opening Asia's primary market and, to a large extent, setting the tone for the rest of the year.

US dollar-denominated high-yield volumes reached US$4.0bn and a record US$7.7bn in those periods in 2014 and 2013, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Market participants will now watch the secondary-market performance of both issues to see if investors are ready to move even further down the credit curve.

"I don't think the market is ready for Single B credits yet, although I hope things improve sooner rather than later," said another banker on the CAR deal. "What we want to see is that these new issues perform in secondary, that they have the support of high-quality accounts, and that they open up the market for more marginal ones."

Dial's bonds jumped two points in secondary, while CAR's gained half a point.

China a 'black box'

Still, bankers caution that, despite the successes of Dial and CAR, the high-yield markets will not be open to all issuers in the coming weeks, especially in China property. Rumours of disappearing chairmen and corruption investigations have made offshore money managers realise how little they know about the operations of some Chinese developers.

The realisation had at least an initial effect on the offering from CAR, a Chinese automobile rental company.

"When we were engaging investors, they did specify concerns about China being a black box," said another banker on the CAR issue.

Yet, it is more than just opaque Chinese companies forcing portfolio managers to second-guess their investment decisions. Ongoing volatility over oil prices and global growth concerns mean investors must recalibrate their own return targets.

Dial and CAR managed to allay such concerns as both trades were structured in a relatively conservative manner for the asset class, and both issuers have strong shareholder bases.

For instance, a banker on the Dial issue said investors liked the covenants the trade offered. According to the bond agreement, if controlling shareholder GMR Infrastructure , which owns 54% of Dial, defaults or is no longer the operator of the airport, creditors will be able to ask for a change of operator. If a suitable operator is not found, creditors can ask for a repayment of 90% of the debt.

In addition, as government-controlled Airport Authority of India owns 26% of Dial, it, theoretically, makes the credit more stable, according to a source.

The bonds, expected to be rated in line with the Ba1/BB issuer, will be secured against first priority lien on Dial's receivables, certain operating accounts and insurance contracts, among other things.

These qualities helped investors overcome relatively low Ebitda expectations and the fact that Dial has breached covenants on the outstanding loan, such as those related to its restrictions on financial indebtedness and debt service coverage ratios, because it increased its investments in a joint venture and repaid creditors.

Meanwhile, US and European investors found CAR's business model easy to comprehend because car rental agencies operated in Western markets for a long time. Of course, the juicy 150bp premium CAR offered when it began marketing, over the likes of US car rental firm Hertz, also contributed to the fundraising's ultimate success.

The company also benefited from key shareholders, such as Legend Holdings, which has guaranteed some of its loans, and Hertz, which has provides operational guidance.

CAR also has a healthy balance sheet. Moody's expects the company's debt to drop to 2.5x from 3.0x in 2014. As of September 30 2014, it also had about Rmb4.1bn (US$657m) in cash, enough to cover debt of about Rmb4.0bn.

CAR's notes are expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BB+.

Citigroup and Standard Chartered were joint global co-ordinators on the Dial offering, as well as joint bookrunners with HSBC and JP Morgan. On CAR's issue, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered were joint global co-ordinators, and joint bookrunners with Deutsche Bank. (Reporting By Frances Yoon and Manju Dalal, editing by Tim Sifert, Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)