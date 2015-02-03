SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd , rated Ba2/BB/BB+, has locked in orders in excess of US$1bn for an offering of US dollar Reg S 7-year non-call four benchmark bonds.
The bonds are being marketed to yield in the 8.75% area.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs and UBS are joint global co-ordinators on the offering, as well as joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and CLSA.
The notes, which have expected ratings of Ba3/BB-/BB+, may price as early as today. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.