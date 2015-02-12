HONG KONG, Feb 12 (IFR) - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama has announced a US$300m offering of five-year non-call three bonds to yield around 6.5%.

The Reg S bonds will price as early as today.

The Indonesian telecommunications tower operator does not have outstanding bonds. The leads are looking at Tower Bersama's 2018s and 2022s, which were trading around 100.875 and 98.75, respectively, at the time of announcement.

BNP Paribas, ING, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and HSBC are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)