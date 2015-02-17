BRIEF-Albertsons Companies adds liquid eggs to cage-free commitment
* Adding retail liquid eggs to its commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, New York branch, has given initial price guidance for taps of its three-month US$500m Libor plus 58bp senior unsecured floating-rate notes due January 16 2018 and its US$1bn 2.45% senior unsecured fixed-rate notes due January 16 2020.
The tap of the 2018 FRN is indicated at Libor plus 55bp-58bp and the fixed 2020 at Treasuries plus 95bp area.
The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SMBC's New York branch and are expected to be rated A1/A+.
Goldman Sachs (B&D), SMBC Nikko, Citigroup, Barclays and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners for the SEC-exempt deal, which is today's business. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace