HONG KONG, Feb 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia
has mandated Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a
Samurai bond that could come as early as April.
The proposed offering is expected to come with a guarantee
from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
Indonesia, which is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, last priced a
public bond deal in January when it priced a US$4bn 10-year and
30-year bonds, which received orders of over US$20bn.
The country is also meeting fixed-income investors in the US
and Hong Kong starting next Monday. Those meetings will be
arranged by Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)