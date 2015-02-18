HONG KONG, Feb 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has mandated Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a Samurai bond that could come as early as April.

The proposed offering is expected to come with a guarantee from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Indonesia, which is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, last priced a public bond deal in January when it priced a US$4bn 10-year and 30-year bonds, which received orders of over US$20bn.

The country is also meeting fixed-income investors in the US and Hong Kong starting next Monday. Those meetings will be arranged by Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)