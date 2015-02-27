SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (IFR) - Agricultural Bank of China will launch its second issue of onshore preferred shares next week as it looks to raise as much as Rmb40bn (US$6.4bn), according to three sources familiar with the transaction.

The dividend yield was likely to be around 5.6% and the book was scheduled to close late next week, the sources said.

ABC priced a Rmb40bn offering of onshore preferred shares at 6% last October, which was the first in the format in China.

The new deal will use up the lender's Rmb80bn issuance quota approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Following ABC, Bank of China and SPD Bank are also looking to use up their remaining issuance quotas of onshore preferred shares around mid-March, according to bankers who are working on those two deals. The two have remaining quotas of Rmb28bn and Rmb15bn, respectively.

Citic Securities is the lead manager and joint bookrunner on ABC's offering, alongside CICC, China Galaxy Securities, Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua, Haitong Securities and Southwest Securities. (Reporting By Ken Wang and Steve Garton, editing by Daniel Stanton)