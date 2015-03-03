HONG KONG, March 3 (IFR) - TMB Bank has issued
Thailand's first Dim Sum bond, in an offering that comes amid
one of the lowest renminbi-US dollar exchange rates since 2012.
The three-year Reg S senior unsecured bonds priced to yield
5.5% to raise Rmb600m (US$96m). The notes were trading slightly
above par in the secondary market. The lender garnered an order
book in excess of Rmb900m from 48 accounts.
Dim Sum syndicate bankers said they hoped the milestone bond
would encourage other non-Chinese entities to tap the market,
though they conceded it was unlikely, given how much cheaper it
was to issue in US dollars.
The issue also followed an unexpected People's Bank of China
move to cut interest rates, something that could devalue the
renminbi further and decelerate an already-sluggish Dim Sum
market.
TMB's reasons for issuing in offshore renminbi were not
entirely clear, though bankers on the deal said that, if issuers
were willing to look longer term, there was value in putting out
renminbi notes.
"In this market, you've got to be nimble," said a syndicate
banker on the deal. "Things can change quickly and, when it
comes to China, things are very policy driven. If there is a
good window, it's always best to do it, provided you have
confidence in the trade. If you hold out, the exchange rate
could worsen."
Analysts who cover TMB Bank were slightly more sceptical,
and were not sure why it made sense for the firm to issue in a
currency with decreasing value. They suggested that it was
partially a marketing exercise to establish itself among the
bond markets and tap investors interested in buying Dim Sum
bonds.
"I'm not exactly sure why they did it," said a
Singapore-based banking analyst. "They don't really need it in
terms of size or funding. Maybe, it's more of an opportunity to
improve the reputation of the franchise and its capital markets
position. It will be interesting to see how this deal goes and
how markets react to it and if it could spur more issuance from
outside China. The demand is there, but it has to make sense for
issuers and it doesn't really, at the moment."
HSBC was the sole global co-ordinator and was joint
bookrunner with ING. Moody's has assigned a Baa2 rating to the
bonds, which will be issued off TMB's US$3bn Euro MTN programme.
Thailand's Ministry of Finance owns a 26% stake in the bank.
The vast majority of investors came from Asia at 99%, with
Europe at 1%. Fund and asset managers made up 62% of orders,
while private banks and banks accounted for the remaining 38%.
While not the largest of deals, and an order book that was
fairly oversubscribed for a Dim Sum, but not for the broader
marketplace, bankers will be pleased to have finally gotten a
Thai CNH deal off the ground.
Last October, Bangkok-based coal-mining firm Energy Earth
was forced to pull its proposed three-year 10% bond
due to poor market sentiment. In November 2013, Ananda
Development pulled a 9.5% three-year bond offer for
similar reasons.
Bankers on the TMB deal said that investors felt more
comfortable with an investment-grade name and suggested that the
firm could issue bonds in G3 currencies relatively soon as part
of its EMTN programme.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)