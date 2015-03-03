SINGAPORE, March 3 (IFR) - Moody's today downgraded two
Indian state lenders to below investment grade in possibly the
start of similar rating revisions for other weaker state-owned
lenders.
The agency downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 its ratings on local
and foreign-currency deposits of Central Bank of India
and Indian Overseas Bank. IOB's senior unsecured debt
was also downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3.
Moody's actions reflect its assumption of a lower level of
support from the Indian Government, which is rated
Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.
State supports typically gives a lift of anywhere between 2
and 6 notches to a standalone rating of a lender, according to
analysts.
Even after today's downgrades, CBI and IOB final ratings
have government support of five and four notches above their
standalone ratings, respectively. CBI and IOB have standalone
ratings of B3 and B2, respectively, from Moody's.
On February 7, the Indian Government announced that it would
inject Rs69.9bn in capital into nine state-owned banks, the
first portion of the Rs112bn capital infusion earmarked for the
current fiscal year to March 31 2015.
Most importantly, the government changed the criteria for
this capital injection, using banks' profitability as a key
parameter.
Under the new criteria, the preference for capital infusion
will be given only to Indian lenders with average returns on
assets over the past three years and returns on equity over the
past one year that surpass the corresponding weighted average
ratios of state-owned banks overall.
Earlier, state owned Indian banks with weaker capital levels
received higher capital allocations, regardless of their size or
profitability.
The change in criteria was negative for less-profitable
Indian banks, such as CBI, IOB and IDBI Bank, Moody's
said in mid-February.
Moody's also said last month that Punjab National,
Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and
Syndicate Bank would benefit because they were among
the more profitable state-owned lenders.
The agency said today it continued to assume a very high
probability that the government would support CBI and IOB.
"However, the change of government policy means that the
standalone credit quality of public sector banks has become a
more important consideration for the senior unsecured and
deposit ratings of the banks, compared to previously, when
Moody's rated all SOE banks at the same level as the Government
of India," Moody's said.
The agency noted that this new approach had been reflected
in the capital allocations earmarked for the fiscal years ending
March 2015 and March 2016.
For 2015-16, the government has only allocated Rs79.4bn for
capital infusions even as the requirement remains high.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)