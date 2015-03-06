SYDNEY, March 6 (IFR) - Macquarie Bank has released
price talk for its inaugural offering of Pro bonds via joint
lead managers SMBC Nikko and Citigroup.
Price guidance levels for the senior unsecured fixed-rate
bonds at tenors of five and years years are yen offer-side swaps
plus 15bp area and 20bp-25bp, respectively.
This is equivalent to three-month US Libor plus 77bp area
and 93bp-98bp with the A2/A/A rated bank to consider issuing
floating-rate note tranches, depending on investor demand.
Pricing is scheduled for late next week with the notes
expected to be issued on March 23.
Macquarie Bank recently registered a US$25bn debt instrument
programme on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a first for an Australian
lender, which allows it to issue Pro bonds.
These bonds are denominated in yen, but with less-onerous
disclosure requirements than for Samurai bonds with filings in
simplified English as in EMTN programmes.
(Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)