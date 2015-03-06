SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - Property developer Frasers
Centrepoint this week raised S$700m (US$513m) through
Singapore's first perpetual bond of 2015, uncovering demand for
hybrid securities from investors already wary of other
high-yield products.
Many of Singapore's private wealth managers are nursing
paper losses after a December selloff in high-yield bonds of
smaller issuers, particularly in the oil-and-gas sector, and
have shown little appetite for the junk paper, which has driven
the Singapore dollar bond market over the last two years.
The solid response to Frasers' latest hybrid, however,
underlined the interest in well-known companies - especially at
a juicy return.
"It shows that investors are still seeking good yields,"
said one syndicate banker.
Frasers' 5% subordinated perpetual non-call five attracted
an order book of S$1.5bn and a large portion of the notes went
to an affiliated company. Although that was a far more modest
response than the S$3.5bn of orders it received for a similar
S$600m 4.88% perp non-call five issue last September, bankers
said it was still a respectable size given the paltry take-up
rates of recent Singapore dollar offerings.
"The heydays of huge books are over," said the banker. "This
time, the book is less inflated and reflected real demand."
It is becoming clear that name recognition will be key this
year in marketing bonds to the Singapore investor base. Several
first-time or overseas issuers have found demand wanting at
recent investor meetings.
Private banks find it tough to accept the tight pricing that
high-grade names will command, but the higher yields make
subordinated debt much more palatable. Given that rates should
go up later this year, in tandem with expected rate hikes in the
US, bankers see more firms turning to perpetual and hybrid
structures.
"There is still a window for such issuance over the next two
to three months and we are closely watching conditions," said
one DCM head.
Frasers offered a 5% yield, in line with today's typical
target yield for private bank investors. That explained why PBs
bought 45% of the issue, despite a relatively low selling
concession of 35 cents.
"Private bankers have become rather cryptic," said another
DCM head. "Some show interest initially, but, when it is time to
put in orders, they disappear. On the other hand, the
private-bank group can double up their orders come lunchtime, as
was seen on this deal. It is getting very hard to gauge real
demand."
Fund managers and banks bought 10% of the notes and others
bought 2%. Corporate investors bought 43%, the bulk of which
went to TCC Prosperity, which had anchored the deal from the
start. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and Khunying Wanna
Sirivadhanabhakdi own TCC Prosperity, as well as a 59% stake in
Frasers.
Although it met investors' expectations of a reasonably good
yield, Frasers did not pay a premium for the new notes. Pricing
arrived flat, on an implied yield curve, to Frasers' outstanding
4.88% perp callable in 2019, which was quoted at 4.74% or a cash
price of 100.60. The latest notes were trading around par the
following day.
Frasers' new perp issue is the largest deal in Singapore
year to date, displacing International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development, which had sold a S$500m seven-year bond to
yield 1.85% via DBS on February 10.That deal was, however, a
private placement and was rumoured to have been sold to a single
foreign central bank.
Both have bumped up total issuance year to date in Singapore
to around S$2.5bn, still well below the S$3.5bn sold in the
first two months of 2014.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve
Garton and Daniel Stanton)