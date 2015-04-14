HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - Malayan Banking Berhad is soft-sounding investors for its debut offering of Samurai bonds, having first tested the Japan market with Pro-bonds last year.

Maybank is offering around 17bp over yen offer-side swaps for the three-year fixed and around 22bp over swaps for the five-year notes.

The leads are also testing appetite for fixed-rate paper of seven and 10 years, as well as floating-rate notes of a three and five years.

Pricing is expecting as early as April 23.

Daiwa, HSBC and SMBC Nikko are the joint leads. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)