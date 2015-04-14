HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - Malayan Banking Berhad
is soft-sounding investors for its debut offering of Samurai
bonds, having first tested the Japan market with Pro-bonds last
year.
Maybank is offering around 17bp over yen offer-side swaps
for the three-year fixed and around 22bp over swaps for the
five-year notes.
The leads are also testing appetite for fixed-rate paper of
seven and 10 years, as well as floating-rate notes of a three
and five years.
Pricing is expecting as early as April 23.
Daiwa, HSBC and SMBC Nikko are the joint leads.
