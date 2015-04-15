SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - Local bond sales in Indonesia
have almost tripled year to date, outperforming other domestic
markets elsewhere in South-East Asia.
Some Rp15.5trn (US$1.2bn) of bonds have been issued year to
date, surpassing the Rp5.57trn sold in the same period last
year. This compares well with the volumes in the local currency
markets in Singapore and Malaysia, which have seen only a third
to half of that sold last year.
Most deals were small in size at around Rp1trn-2trn each,
which is typical of the rupiah local currency corporate bond
market.
The sharp increase underscores the growing confidence in the
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-led government, which came into
power last year after a general election.
Benchmark rates have been falling since then. The 10-year
government bond yields were quoted at 7.252% on April 13, down
54% a year ago. At the same time, the Bank Indonesia
policy rate is now 7.5%, 25bp lower from a year ago.
More corporate issuers are emerging to take advantage of the
lower rates. Bank Rakyat Indonesia is thought to be
planning a bond in May or June after it ties up a Rp2trn
negotiable certificate of deposit this week. Bookbuilding on the
NCD was scheduled to end yesterday evening, with the guidance on
the nine-month paper indicated at yield of 8.0%-8.4%.
Mandala Multifinance is also building books for
its IDR500bn three-trancher. A one-year piece was indicated at
9.5%-10.5%, a two-year at 10.0%-11.0% and a three-year at
10.5%-11.5%.
Also in the pipeline is Bank Bukopin, which plans
to sell a subordinated bond in the second half of this year.
Local reports said it hoped to raise up to Rp2trn to accommodate
a fast-growing loan portfolio. This will be Bukopin's first bond
since March 2012, when it did a Rp1.5trn 9.25% seven-year print.
Bankers said the issuer had yet to send out requests for
proposals for lead underwriter roles.
Meanwhile, Pelabuhan Indonesia 1, also known as Pelindo 1,
hopes to raise up to Rp1trn through a bond offering, after it
secures an Rp2trn revolving loan from Bank Mandiri and Bank
Rakyat Indonesia.
Local press reported that Pelindo 1 was likely to mandate
Mandiri Sekuritas, but bankers said Bahana Securities and
Danareksa Sekuritas were working with the company on the
potential bond.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)