HONG KONG, April 15 (IFR) - China Construction Bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar Tier 2 bonds.

The timing of the issuance is subject to market conditions, and other bookrunners may be added.

This would be the first offshore bank capital bond to be sold by a Chinese financial institution so far this year.

CCB has also received approval to sell up to Rmb20bn (US$3.2bn) of offshore preference shares and up to Rmb60bn of onshore preference shares, which count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.

CCB is rated A/A1/A.