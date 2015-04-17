SYDNEY, April 16 (IFR) - Iron-ore giant Fortescue Metals
Group lifted confidence in Australia's struggling
mining sector on Thursday, when it revealed a stronger cash
position and lower operating costs than analysts had expected.
For many, Fortescue has become the local symbol of
Australia's battle against collapsing commodity prices, with
iron ore plunging more than 60% from its 2013 peak to around
US$50 per dry metric tonne.
In quashing fears that it will be forced to halt production
or raise new equity, however, the miner has raised hopes that
Australia's resources companies can hold off a full-blown
crisis.
The sector, however, remains under severe pressure. The end
of Australia's mining boom, which insulated the country from the
global financial crisis, has triggered a series of micro and
macro economic problems.
Driven down by falling export revenues, the Australian
dollar has slumped close to 20% against the US dollar in the
last eight months.
Fortescue recently pulled a planned US$2.5bn bond, and has
faced speculation that it will follow domestic peer Atlas Iron
and halt iron-ore production and mothball its domestic mines.
On Monday, Standard & Poor's placed Fortescue's BB+ ratings
on negative watch, mirroring similar moves for diversified
mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, which are rated A- and A+, respectively.
Deutsche Bank analysts said they anticipated one-notch
downgrades or no changes to the ratings of Rio Tinto and BHP,
but saw "a greater probability of a material (perhaps two-notch)
rating downgrade" for Fortescue.
Still, Fortescue's third-quarter results announcement has
restored some faith.
Some analysts had put Fortescue's total iron-ore production
costs as high as US$70 per tonne, around US$20 above current
market levels, before the company surprised to state that its
break-even cost for mining iron ore had been slashed to US$39 a
tonne, including interest and capital expenditure.
NO EQUITY ISSUE
The report on Thursday propelled Fortescue shares 9% higher,
while holders of the company's US$9bn debt were reassured with
its prediction that the cash balance would remain at or above
US$1.5bn through the current quarter.
During a post-report conference call, CEO Nev Power stressed
that the company did not need any more cash, quashing talk that
an equity raise could be on the agenda.
However, Fortescue is hardly out of the woods. Its fortunes
are inextricably tied to iron-ore prices, which many, including
Citigroup, expect to fall further. Citigroup has cut its average
forecast for the second half of calendar year 2015 to US$37 a
tonne and sees it rising to just US$40 in 2019.
Australia's federal treasurer Joe Hockey is now factoring in
an iron-ore price of US$35, which, he warns, means the
Commonwealth government may have to write off revenue of up to
A$25bn (US$19bn) over the next four years. This compares with
his "conservative" US$60 per tonne estimate in last December's
budget update.
Such a shortfall, along with the government's failure to
pass meaningful deficit reduction measures, leaves its plans for
a return to budget surplus in tatters. Central government gross
debt climbed from less than 10% of GDP in 2008 to 30% in 2014
and further increases are inevitable.
Nevertheless, Australia remains one of only nine countries
worldwide to be rated Triple A with a stable outlook from all
three main ratings agencies.
Furthermore, there is no shortage of buyers of highly liquid
Australian Commonwealth and state government debt, which still
offers attractive pick-ups over international comparables,
despite the resumption of the Reserve Bank of Australia's easing
policy.
On Wednesday, Moody's affirmed Australia's Aaa sovereign
rating, citing the economy's large size, its flexibility and
relatively robust growth, as well as government debt ratios that
are lower than in many similarly rated peers.
Despite lower prices for many of its commodity exports and
the slowdown in Australia's mining investment surge, GDP
expanded 2.7% in 2014 with Moody's predicting growth above 2%
for the next two years.
"High household debt levels, the potential for lower
non-commodity growth or a shock in international markets, also
pose risks. However, our stable outlook on Australia's Aaa
rating indicates our view that the risks from the above factors
will remain contained over the outlook horizon," Moody's said.
(Reporting By John Weavers. Editing by Daniel Stanton, Steve
Garton and Dharsan Singh.)