HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - Bumi Serpong has announced initial price thoughts for a five-year non-call three US dollar Reg S bond to yield around 7%.

The notes are expected to score rating of Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from Fitch.

Both agencies have stable outlooks on the company, which is the largest listed Indonesian property developer.

Citigroup is sole global co-ordinator, as well as joint bookrunner with UBS. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)