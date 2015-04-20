BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou posts FY net profit of RMB 4 bln
* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion
HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - Bumi Serpong has announced initial price thoughts for a five-year non-call three US dollar Reg S bond to yield around 7%.
The notes are expected to score rating of Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from Fitch.
Both agencies have stable outlooks on the company, which is the largest listed Indonesian property developer.
Citigroup is sole global co-ordinator, as well as joint bookrunner with UBS. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015