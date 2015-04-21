SINGAPORE, April 21 (IFR) - French retail bank BPCE
, rated A2/A/A, is holding meetings in Singapore to
familiarise the fixed-income investor community with its name.
The presentations are taking place quietly through a handful
of banks, including local lenders like DBS and UOB.
According to market chatter, BPCE is mulling an offering of
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds in Singapore dollars as part of
a move to diversify its funding sources.
The French bank has been actively raising funds in local
currencies in Asia, having sold an A$800m (US$624m) five-year
MTN in Australia, a Rmb750m (US$120m) 10-year non-call T2 in
Hong Kong and a JPY48.3bn (US$404.5m) three-tranche T2 Samurai
in Japan. All three issues were sold in the last four months.
BPCE's potential T2 in Singapore comes a month after ANZ
tied up a hugely successful S$500m (US$360m) 3.75% 12NC7 T2,
taking advantage of the positive US dollar basis swap. The basis
swap is still in favour of foreign issuers, according to
Singapore-based bankers.
Bankers say, as local investors are unfamiliar with BPCE,
the bank needs to conduct meetings to introduce its credentials.
A Singapore dollar offering will depend on investor feedback,
although a 10NC5 issue was has been suggested at a yield in the
low 4%.
BPCE is the second largest banking group in France.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)