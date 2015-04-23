HONG KONG, April 23 (IFR) - A pair of Chinese issuers have highlighted the difficulties facing the offshore renminbi bond market, as well as a possible way forward for companies looking to offer Dim Sum bonds.

On Tuesday, China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group printed a seven-year HK$2bn (US$259m) bond yielding 6.3%. The company had been trying to sell notes in offshore renminbi since early March, but when this became impractical, it resorted to a quasi-private placement in another currency.

The next day, however, Qianhai Financial Holdings priced a debut 2.5-year Rmb1bn (US$161m) Dim Sum at a yield of 4.55% on an order book in excess of Rmb13bn. Initial guidance was at 4.85%, before being tightened to 4.55%-4.60% area. In secondary trading, the bonds were quoted at 100.70.

The contrasting fortunes of the two Chinese state-owned enterprises seemed to hinge on their tenors and guarantee structures, showing that Dim Sum investors remain extremely selective.

China Energy had received some investor interest, but a Dim Sum bond at its desired seven-year maturity proved too expensive. Investors were demanding a high yield to compensate for the risks of depreciation, since many believe the renminbi will fall further against the US dollar.

Weeks passed after the roadshow and the company could not find an appropriate window to launch. Even after Indian infrastructure firm IL&FS successfully issued a Rmb690m three-year Dim Sum at 7.5%, China Energy held back.

"The market continues to send CNH issuing wider," said a Singapore-based banker with knowledge of the deal. "The market doesn't think the CNH appreciation story is there. So, there has been much less demand for these bonds than we'd like. You are also stretched on tenor. Even three years is difficult, five is even harder and seven is almost impossible."

STRATEGIC SUCCESS

Qianhai, meanwhile, was able to price the day after its roadshow. Bankers on the deal said that the timing was key, as offshore renminbi liquidity had improved somewhat, as well as a solid guarantee structure.

The bond has the backing of an irrevocable standby letter of credit from policy lender China Development Bank, giving investors more confidence in the deal. Moody's rated the bonds Aa3, citing the support of the SBLC as a key factor.

It also did not hurt that the credit's name was more appealing. Qianhai Financial Holdings is part of a major strategic plan to develop links between Hong Kong's financial market and the Qianhai development area in neighbouring Shenzhen.

"The market has been lacklustre. So, you need to get the timing right," said a syndication banker on the Qianhai deal. "This issue had been considered for a while, but we advised them earlier to hold off. Last week, offshore liquidity came back, so we said let's go for a roadshow and see what happens. It proved to be a good window."

Keepwell agreements, whereby a mainland parent company pledges to support an offshore issuer, have previously featured on many Dim Sum bonds. However, investors have complained that the format falls short of a full guarantee, prompting some issuers to look at other structures. In February, Golden Bauhinia priced a small Rmb300m three-year bond at 6.75%, with a guaranteed from Sino Guarantee, an institution with the backing of the Export-Import Bank of China.

"You would hope that the Qianhai deal would encourage more issuers to come forward," said a Singapore-based Dim Sum bond trader. "It priced pretty cheaply and maybe the structure is something other issuers should explore, but, even still, it's very quiet out there."

On Thursday, China New Town Finance held investor meetings for a possible Dim Sum bond. China Development Bank Capital, a subsidiary of CDB, will guarantee the bonds. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)