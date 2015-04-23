BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
SYDNEY, April 23 (IFR) - Queensland Treasury Corp has tapped its 4.25% July 21 2023 line for A$750m (US$577m) with today's syndicated reopening via arrangers ANZ, CBA and UBS.
The reopening, which took the outstanding size to A$6.317bn, priced at 109.354 for a yield of 2.96%, 56.5bp over the April 2023 Australian Commonwealth government bond. The bond had A$5.567bn outstanding before today's tap.
The Aa1/AA+ rated state funding arm raised A$1.4bn from its previous syndicated sale on March 11. The addition to its 4.75% July 21 2025 bond priced 59bp wide of ACGBs. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.