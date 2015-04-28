SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - India's Reliance Communications succeeded in raising US$300m from a 5.5-year senior secured bond on its second attempt in the US dollar market.

The Reg S-only bonds printed with a coupon and a yield of 6.5%, in line with initial guidance.

The print was done, despite a warning in the offering circular that the issuer was in breach of covenants on a loan and that the bonds could slide into technical default before they had even settled.

RComm said it had obtained waivers for non-compliance with financial covenants for the period ended September 30 2014, but not for a US$62m loan outstanding at the end of December.

It clarified that the Indian branch and Asian headquarters of one of its lenders had approved the waiver request, but the relevant lending entity was still reviewing it.

The decision on the waiver was expected within two weeks of April 15, but the issuer opted to push ahead with the bond issue in order to avoid any market volatility arising from the US FOMC meeting beginning today.

Some investors used the loan covenants as reason either to steer clear or demand a premium, but others expected RComm would have no problem obtaining the waiver, and viewed it as insignificant in the context of the company's total borrowings of around US$6bn.

They also drew confidence from RComm's efforts to deleverage and its fairly conservative bidding during India's recent spectrum auctions.

RComm came with a rating this time, a crucial difference in attracting and reassuring investors. The issuer has ratings of Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from Fitch, both with stable outlooks, and the bonds are expected to be seen the same way.

While the dominant buyers were private bank clients, who were behind two-thirds of the US$650m of orders, they also attach importance to ratings, which can be a factor in how much margin is extended to buyers.

As the offering was launched with a private bank rebate of 35 cents, it was no surprise that it drew interest from such investors.

The issuer became the first Indian telco to bring onshore the proceeds from an offshore bond, and one of the first from the country to sell an offshore bond secured against onshore assets.

Delhi International Airport Private Limited secured its US$288.75m bond earlier this year against receivables from its concession to operate the airport, but RComm used hard assets with a US$8.5bn book value.

Around US$5.3bn of borrowing is secured against the assets, giving investors comfort that there is some spare capacity.

When RComm attempted its first offering on December 1 last year, it had targeted a size of US$225m to refinance a loan, but was able to exceed that easily this time, thanks to early expressions of interest from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the latest print will be used for capital expenditure, among other things.

Investors used the 7% August 2019 Global Cloud Xchange bonds, which are secured against offshore assets and rated B2/BB+ (Moody's/Fitch), as comparison. Those bonds, with a call in August 2016, were yielding around 6.52%.

The latest bonds were trading down at around 99.375/99.625 this morning, following a soft session overnight.

DBS and Standard Chartered (B&D) were joint bookrunners. Deutsche Bank was sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with Standard Chartered for last year's attempt. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)