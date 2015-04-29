* Emerging wholesale market may be viable alternative for
small T1 trades
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, April 29 (IFR) - Australian lender Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank is sticking to the retail market for its
latest offering of Additional Tier 1 notes, shunning the
emerging wholesale market for the capital securities.
Australia's sixth-largest bank announced on the ASX on
Monday an offering of new Convertible Preference Shares 3
(CPS3), callable after six years, to raise approximately A$200m
(US$156m).
Coming after wealth manager AMP broke new ground
this year in becoming the first financial entity to sell AT1
notes in Australia's institutional bond market, Bendigo's move
suggests the retail investor base continues to offer more
attractive funding costs.
AMP, the biggest wealth-management company in Australia and
New Zealand, raised an enlarged A$275m from its Basel
III-compliant issue of perpetual non-call fives on March 13.
"Bendigo could have got a A$200m deal away in the wholesale
market, but a retail offer provides tighter pricing and does not
disadvantage its existing T1 note holders," said Philip Bayley,
principal at ADCM Services.
"However, other smaller financial issuers, notably regional
banks, may still take the wholesale route for diversification
purposes, especially those that don't have to worry about
rolling over any upcoming callable notes," he said.
Historically, Australian banks have targeted the retail
market for AT1 capital, largely because domestic tax rules deter
institutional demand.
Similar to dividend payments on common stock, Australian AT1
securities pay a franked or after-tax coupon, on which
individual investors can claim franking benefits when filing tax
returns. Most institutional investors cannot use the franking
credits, meaning they only receive 70% of the returns available
to retail investors.
This buy-side bias was reflected in the distribution
statistics for the AMP Wholesale Capital Notes as asset managers
bought just 24% of the paper. Of the rest, 5% was allocated to
brokers and banks, with a bulk of 71% sold, through joint lead
managers JP Morgan, NAB and UBS, to sophisticated wholesale
investors, including high-net-worth individuals, self-managed
superannuation funds and middle-market clients.
The wholesale market is not deep enough to satisfy the four
Australian major banks' annual T1 needs, estimated at more than
A$1bn each. However, AMP showed it could work for smaller
issuers that enjoy diversification benefits and avoid the costs
of a prospectus and other documentation and legal costs required
for ASX-listed securities.
Tighter pricing
On the other hand, the retail market's much-larger investor
pool typically provides keener pricing, as underlined in
Bendigo's margin guidance of 400bp-420bp over 180-day BBSW.
This looks aggressive against the 400bp margin on the AMP
Wholesale Capital Notes, even though this spread has
subsequently tightened to 385bp in the secondary. AMP's T1 notes
are rated two notches higher than those of Bendigo and are
callable a year earlier.
AMP Capital Notes have a BBB rating from S&P, three notches
below AMP's senior unsecured A. Bendigo's CPS3 has no formal
rating, but has a shadow rating of BB+, four notches lower than
the bank's A- senior unsecured rating.
A big reason Bendigo is returning to the retail market is to
facilitate its existing shareholders and other retail investors.
CPS3 includes a reinvestment offer for eligible holders of the
AUD90m Bendigo Preference Shares to be called in June.
AMP did not have the same loyalty considerations because
March's sale was its debut AT1 issue in any market.
The take-up for Bendigo's reinvestment offer is expected to
be high since the existing BPS notes pay only a 150bp margin
versus the expected 400bp margin for CPS3. This is also juicier
than the 320bp Bendigo paid for its A$250m CPS2 sold in
September 2014, a reflection of the local AT1 market's recent
repricing.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia paid just 280bp on its
record-breaking A$3bn PERLS VII notes in September 2014, which
are callable in December 2022. However, indigestion from this
jumbo print and greater awareness of the risks associated with
new-style Basel III-compliant notes have pushed out margins from
this historic low.
As a result, fellow majors ANZ and National Australia Bank
required respective margins of 360bp and 350bp for their AUD970m
ASX-listed Capital Notes 3 and A$1.3bn Capital Notes issued in
February. These are callable after eight and five years,
respectively.
The CPS3 offer opens on May 5. The closing date for the
security and general offers is June 5, while that on the broker
firm offer is June 12. The call date is June 15 2021 and the
mandatory conversion date is two years later.
Goldman Sachs is the sole arranger and joint lead manager
alongside Evans and Partners, JP Morgan and NAB.
(Reporting By John Weavers. Editing By Steve Garton, Dharsan
Singh and Daniel Stanton)