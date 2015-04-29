(Changes date that roadshow begins, adds details of ratings,
additional bookrunners)
By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - China Construction Bank
will begin roadshows on Friday for a US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 bond. CCB will meet investors in Hong
Kong, Singapore and London.
The bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard
Chartered as global co-ordinators. The four banks are also joint
bookrunners with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
ANZ.
The issuer is rated A1/A/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), and the
bonds are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch).
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)