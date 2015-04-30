SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Mizuho Bank is set to issue the first bond under the Asean +3 multi-currency bond issuance framework (AMBIF), which aims to streamline cross-border financing in the region.

The Japanese bank has just received approval from Thailand's Public Debt Management Office to sell a Bt3.2bn (US$128.3m) baht-denominated bond under the AMBIF auspices.

Under the AMBIF, announced in March, borrowers require only a standard application form to sell debt or equity in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. This saves issuers from dealing with different applications in various jurisdictions, shortening the time needed to obtain approval.

Mizuho chose to raise the funds in Thailand as it has a long presence there, since 1996.

"The issuance of baht-denominated bonds in this instance will enable us to provide even stronger support than we have to date for the medium-to-long-term baht funding needs of our customers," said a Mizuho statement.

A PDMO official said a formal announcement on the Mizuho approval would be released over the weekend when the Asean ministers are due to convene during the Asian Development Bank meeting in Azerbaijan.

Mizuho Bank said it has started preparations on the bond, which is expected as soon as next month. The bank can sell the bond in a nine-month period starting from May 1. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, edited by Daniel Stanton)