UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, May 7 (IFR) - Wesfarmers has raised an enlarged A$500m (US$400m) from a dual tranche 5.5-year senior unsecured domestic bond offering.
ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac were joint lead managers for the transaction that was announced as a single A$300m fixed-rate issue with guidance released at 95bp area over asset swaps.
The 3.66% fixed rate bond priced at par, 90bp wide of asset swaps, alongside an additional A$200m floating-rate note at three-month BBSW plus 90bp.
The A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) rated Australian industrial conglomerate last visited the domestic senior unsecured market on March 1 2013 with a A$350m 4.75% seven-year MTN priced at asset swaps plus 115bp. Wesfarmers subsequently targeted deeper offshore markets with a US$750m five-year 144A/Reg S trade on March 13 2013 and a 600m euros (US$708m) seven-year Eurobond sale last October. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Daniel Stanton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.