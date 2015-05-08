SINGAPORE, May 8 (IFR) - The sale of a 23.8% stake in Asia Resource Minerals has added further uncertainty over the group's restructuring and the future of Berau Coal Energy's US$950m of outstanding US dollar bonds.

Asia Coal Energy Ventures, a vehicle managed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by the Widjaja family's Sinarmas Group, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the shares from Raiffeisen Bank International and tabled a formal offer for ARMS at 41p a share.

The move raises the pressure on Nathaniel Rothschild's NR Holdings, which is battling for control of London-listed ARMS, parent of Indonesian miner Berau.

ARMS shareholders are due to vote on Rothschild's original restructuring proposal on May 14. Bondholders owed a total of US$950m of outstanding principal had been expected to approve the plan, under the 2015 and 2017 notes would be extended to 2019 and 2020 with reduced cash coupons and interest paid partially in kind. Berau would also commit to using its excess cash to redeem some of the notes.

ACE said it would restructure the bonds on broadly similar terms, but did not give details. It would also inject US$150m of new equity into the company at a higher price than the US$100m under NR Holdings' existing ARMS proposal.

ACE said, if there was not enough time to complete the restructuring before the 2015 US$450m Berau bonds mature on July 8, it would fund the payment with a bridge loan.

Berau's 2015 bonds were quoted at 52/55 on Friday and its 2017s at 50/53, broadly unchanged. ARMS owns 84.7% of Berau.

Loan to own

ACE said it had signed a binding agreement, subject to certain conditions, to acquire Raiffeisen's loans to Maxima Vale Holding, Samudra Pacific Marine and Ravenwood - all formerly under the control of Samin Tan - for US$120m, minus the amount ACE would pay for Ravenwood's shares under the offer.

Raiffeisen installed its own directors at Ravenwood in October 2014, after seizing shares pledged as security after Tan failed to meet the terms of loans. ACE said Raiffeisen had agreed to sell its 23.8% stake to ACE and to vote against the ARMS restructuring proposal on May 14. A majority of independent shareholders of ARMS need to approve the sale of the loans before ACE's offer can go ahead.

Sinar Mas Multiartha will provide £97m to fund the ACE offer. ACE's financial adviser is Hannam and Partners, a boutique advisory firm that counts Ian Hannam, former chairman of global markets at JP Morgan and an adviser on the creation of ARMS.

Last week, NR Holdings partnered with Russia's largest coal producer, Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK), to make a rival takeover offer, but had yet to announce any details. Rothschild controls 17.5% of ARMS.

"The possible NR Holdings/SUEK offer is a last-minute reactive attempt to revive NR Holdings' opportunistic plan to take control of ARMS through the open offer," said Kin Chan, a partner at Argyle Street.

"No firm offer has yet been made to ARMS shareholders by NR Holdings/SUEK, no clarity on the proposed offer price has been provided and, if an offer were made without a supportive Indonesian partner, it would not address the key issue of local partnership which ACE considers to be essential to a successful outcome for all ARMS stakeholders including bondholders, employees and the wider local economy."

Argyle Street holds a 4.65% stake in ARMS. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh)