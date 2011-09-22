HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - Dismal third quarter issuance volumes and an increasing backlog of offerings from Asia following the reluctance of borrowers to pay elevated new issue premiums are leading bankers to question whether complacency is creeping in.

The escalating debt crisis in Europe and resulting market volatility have brought issuance from Asia to a halt, with the last dollar bond transacted two weeks ago.

G3 currency bond issuance so far in the third quarter has totalled only $8.63 billion. By comparison, 3Q 2010 recorded $17.41 billion, while in the same period in 2009, issuance reached $18.34 billion.

Asian borrowers continue to look to the dollar bond markets, which still remain attractive, but are reluctant to pay NIPs to get deals done.

"In Asia there still isn't the feeling that this could turn into something very tough, which is why borrowers are waiting on the sidelines," said Julien Begasse de Dhaem, head of fixed-income capital markets, Asia-Pacific at Morgan Stanley.

OVER $10bn POTENTIAL ISSUANCE

Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, India's Power Finance Corp and South Korean lender Shinhan Bank are the latest borrowers eyeing the dollar markets.

"If you are aware of the deal pipeline from Korea and India, one would want to be first among the issuers. Otherwise you miss the window and get pushed to the back of the queue. The market is concerned about the wave of potential issuance and there is a risk of indigestion when issuance resumes," said the head of DCM at a bank in Hong Kong.

At the forefront of the already long queue are the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of Indonesia. The Philippines has been the expected torchbearer for Asian G3 borrowing since early August when news emerged of the mandate on its $3 billion-equivalent Global peso and dollar bonds, while Indonesia is expected to print its dollar sukuk by end-September or early October.

There are potential mandates expected in the coming weeks from Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) , Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development and China Cosco . The trio, along with the two sovereigns mentioned above, are eyeing around $7-9 billion in issuance combined.

At least $5 billion more is expected from a slew of bank names, including the likes of DBS Bank , Maybank , Hana Bank , Korea Finance Corp , Bank of China and Axis Bank .

"By definition, you are not going to have a flood of issuance. As the market opens and shuts, it will act as a filter. Not everyone will be ready to issue when a window opens and one of the main reasons is the reluctance to pay up," said another syndicate banker.

ASIAN RELUCTANCE

That unwillingness has meant that Asia has transacted only one recent US dollar bond, with the Export-Import Bank of Korea raising $1 billion two weeks ago. The transaction was meant to reopen issuance from the region and was an impressive result achieving an NIP of 18bp - well inside the initial guidance which indicated a much wider premium of 30bp.

On the other hand, US high-grade corporates have paid concessions in the 30-40 basis point range, in some cases even more, to get their deals done. In Europe too, recent deals for Danone and Imperial Tobacco paid NIPs of around 28bps and 35-40bps respectively.

"Asian borrowers are not desperate for funding and that is why it is difficult to convince them to pay a new issue concession of 40bp over secondary levels," said one DCM banker in Hong Kong.

Observers feel Asian issuers should emulate their US counterparts and take the money at terms available now, instead of having to fork out even higher concessions later.

Begasse added: "Paying up now and being opportunistic is a small insurance premium one might pay so that you are not forced to fund in more difficult market conditions or can take advantage of compelling M&A opportunities when they arise."

Loan markets, for instance, are starting to feel the pain of increased funding costs and tightening liquidity, although the effects are still somewhat negligible.

Last week Chalco had to sweeten the margin on its $300 million three-year loan by 10bp to 130bp over Libor.

Whether Chalco, and other borrowers in the pipeline will pay up similarly to raise bond funding will be determined in the coming weeks.

But if the global financial turmoil intensifies further, Asian borrowers might come to rue the missed opportunity. The 2008 crisis is a good reference. Following the Lehman Brothers collapse in mid-September, G3 bond issuance slumped to $1.85 billion over the remainder of that year. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Julian Baker)