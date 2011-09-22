HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - Dismal third quarter issuance
volumes and an increasing backlog of offerings from Asia
following the reluctance of borrowers to pay elevated new issue
premiums are leading bankers to question whether complacency is
creeping in.
The escalating debt crisis in Europe and resulting market
volatility have brought issuance from Asia to a halt, with the
last dollar bond transacted two weeks ago.
G3 currency bond issuance so far in the third quarter has
totalled only $8.63 billion. By comparison, 3Q 2010 recorded
$17.41 billion, while in the same period in 2009, issuance
reached $18.34 billion.
Asian borrowers continue to look to the dollar bond markets,
which still remain attractive, but are reluctant to pay NIPs to
get deals done.
"In Asia there still isn't the feeling that this could turn
into something very tough, which is why borrowers are waiting on
the sidelines," said Julien Begasse de Dhaem, head of
fixed-income capital markets, Asia-Pacific at Morgan Stanley.
OVER $10bn POTENTIAL ISSUANCE
Indonesian state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, India's
Power Finance Corp and South Korean lender Shinhan
Bank are the latest borrowers eyeing the dollar
markets.
"If you are aware of the deal pipeline from Korea and India,
one would want to be first among the issuers. Otherwise you miss
the window and get pushed to the back of the queue. The market
is concerned about the wave of potential issuance and there is a
risk of indigestion when issuance resumes," said the head of DCM
at a bank in Hong Kong.
At the forefront of the already long queue are the Republic
of the Philippines and the Republic of Indonesia. The
Philippines has been the expected torchbearer for Asian G3
borrowing since early August when news emerged of the mandate on
its $3 billion-equivalent Global peso and dollar bonds, while
Indonesia is expected to print its dollar sukuk by end-September
or early October.
There are potential mandates expected in the coming weeks
from Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) , Changsha Zoomlion
Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development and
China Cosco . The trio, along with the two sovereigns
mentioned above, are eyeing around $7-9 billion in issuance
combined.
At least $5 billion more is expected from a slew of bank
names, including the likes of DBS Bank , Maybank
, Hana Bank , Korea Finance Corp ,
Bank of China and Axis Bank .
"By definition, you are not going to have a flood of
issuance. As the market opens and shuts, it will act as a
filter. Not everyone will be ready to issue when a window opens
and one of the main reasons is the reluctance to pay up," said
another syndicate banker.
ASIAN RELUCTANCE
That unwillingness has meant that Asia has transacted only
one recent US dollar bond, with the Export-Import Bank of Korea
raising $1 billion two weeks ago. The transaction was
meant to reopen issuance from the region and was an impressive
result achieving an NIP of 18bp - well inside the initial
guidance which indicated a much wider premium of 30bp.
On the other hand, US high-grade corporates have paid
concessions in the 30-40 basis point range, in some cases even
more, to get their deals done. In Europe too, recent deals for
Danone and Imperial Tobacco paid NIPs of around 28bps and
35-40bps respectively.
"Asian borrowers are not desperate for funding and that is
why it is difficult to convince them to pay a new issue
concession of 40bp over secondary levels," said one DCM banker
in Hong Kong.
Observers feel Asian issuers should emulate their US
counterparts and take the money at terms available now, instead
of having to fork out even higher concessions later.
Begasse added: "Paying up now and being opportunistic is a
small insurance premium one might pay so that you are not forced
to fund in more difficult market conditions or can take
advantage of compelling M&A opportunities when they arise."
Loan markets, for instance, are starting to feel the pain of
increased funding costs and tightening liquidity, although the
effects are still somewhat negligible.
Last week Chalco had to sweeten the margin on its $300
million three-year loan by 10bp to 130bp over Libor.
Whether Chalco, and other borrowers in the pipeline will pay
up similarly to raise bond funding will be determined in the
coming weeks.
But if the global financial turmoil intensifies further,
Asian borrowers might come to rue the missed opportunity. The
2008 crisis is a good reference. Following the Lehman Brothers
collapse in mid-September, G3 bond issuance slumped to $1.85
billion over the remainder of that year.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Julian Baker)