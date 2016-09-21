Sentiment at Asian companies edged up to its highest level in five quarters in July-September, boosted by signs that China's economy is stabilizing and as concerns about Britain's move to exit the European Union recede, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook at 118 firms, was 68 in the third quarter against 67 three months prior - marking the third consecutive quarterly gain from a four-year low in December. A reading over 50 indicates a positive view.

