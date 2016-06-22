TOKYO, June 22 Sentiment at Asia's biggest companies climbed to its highest in a year in the second quarter of 2016, helped by signs that China's economy was slowly steadying, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index , representing the six-month outlook of 139 firms, rose to 67 for April-June versus 65 three months prior - continuing a rebound from a four-year low of 58 in December. A reading over 50 indicates a positive view.

