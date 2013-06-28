By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG, June 28
HONG KONG, June 28 Swiss bank UBS extended its
lead in Asia-Pacific stock underwriting during the first half of
the year, as its long history of targeting Southeast Asian
markets helped it capitalise on a surge in deals in the region.
UBS, which has come out on top of Asia-Pacific equity
capital market league tables for seven of the past eight years,
raked in $120.8 million in estimated fees, more than the
combined revenue of the next two banks in the ranking.
Equity capital market deals in Southeast Asia climbed 54
percent to $22.5 billion in the first half of 2013, a quarter of
all Asia-Pacific ex-Japan volumes. Stock offerings in Singapore,
the Philippines and Indonesia more than doubled, preliminary
data from Thomson Reuters shows.
Strong economic growth and rising corporate profits has led
to investors being much more confident about Southeast Asia,
said Chito Jeyarajah, chief operating officer of equity capital
markets, Asia ex-Japan, at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong.
"As a result, the new issuance followed pretty quickly," he
said.
But equity issuance in Hong Kong, which for the last few
years had been a leading city for IPOs, fell 20 percent hit by
concerns about a weaker Chinese economy.
PRIVATE BANK STRENGTH
UBS has historically maintained a broader equities research
and trading operation in Asia-Pacific thanks to its model of
referring clients from its large private bank, whereas
investment banking rivals like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
have focused more on the big China IPOs in Hong Kong.
The Swiss bank worked on a string of deals in Thailand and
the Philippines. In the Philippines, it managed to garner 62
percent of equity capital market deals, helped by star banker
Lauro Baja, its head of investment banking there, according to
Thomson Reuters publication IFR.
In estimated fees, Goldman Sachs ranked second,
earning $61.9 million, while Credit Suisse came third
with $56.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman
Consulting Co, which is based on actual and projected revenue
data.
Overall stock offerings in Asia Pacific climbed 5 percent to
$86.8 billion but IPOs in the region tumbled 38 percent to $12.7
billion.
UBS handled $11.5 billion worth of deals, up 60 percent from
the same period a year earlier while Goldman Sachs was second
with $8.5 billion, a 30 percent rise. Deutsche Bank
was third, managing $4.03 billion in offerings and leaping from
its 8th position a year earlier.
Three of the top five IPOs in Asia Pacific came from
Southeast Asia. They included the $2.1 billion listing of BTS
Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund in
Thailand and Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust,
Singapore's largest ever REIT listing at $2.06 billion.
Convertible bond issuance soared 71.4 percent to $12.6
billion but concerns over U.S. interest rates and wild swings in
U.S. Treasuries were expected to slow issuance in the next few
months.
"The market is going to be adjusting to a new normal in
certain ways," said Damien Brosnan, head of Asia equity
syndicate at UBS AG. "That product (CBs), much like the debt
capital markets, will take a pause until the interest rate
environment is figured out."