By Clare Jim and Mayumi Negishi
| TAIPEI/TOKYO
TAIPEI/TOKYO Oct 27 Asian chipmakers, including
the world's top contract chipmaker TSMC , reported
sharply worsened quarterly earnings and braced for another
uncertain quarter as a weak global economy hits demand for
computers, though roaring growth of smartphones and tablets
offered a bright spot.
On Thursday, Taiwan's TSMC reported a worse-than-expected 35
percent decline in profit to T$30.4 billion ($1 billion), its
fourth straight quarterly drop.
South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the
world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker, reported its first
quarterly operating loss in two years.
In Japan, Hynix's rival Elpida Memory Inc also
tumbled to a quarterly loss.
"With ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty, demand
weakness in PC market is expected to continue," Hynix said in
its earnings statement on the dynamic random access memory
(DRAM) market outlook for the fourth quarter.
Contract prices of DRAM chips tumbled 29 percent in the
July-September quarter to around production costs, forcing most
chipmakers to lose money.
Hynix reported a worse-than-expected 277 billion won ($245
million) third-quarter operating loss, while Elpida posted a
44.7 billion yen ($588 million) operating loss.
Elpida was further hit by a strong yen.
"If the yen stays at current levels, we will move production
to Taiwan as soon as preparations are made," Elpida President
Yukio Sakamoto said. "Overseas production is our only option."
Elpida, Japan's biggest DRAM chipmaker, would transfer some
production from its Hiroshima factory to Rexchip Electronics
Corp, its joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip .
"For investors the choice now is chip heavyweights,
regardless of whether they are foundries or design houses,
because they have deep pockets so they can still invest in R&D,
developing new products to make sure they won't fall behind in
the next upturn," said Allen Chen, a fund manager at Capital
Investment Trust Corp in Taipei.
"But institutions won't touch DRAM shares at the moment."
Shares in Hynix tumbled 30 percent over the past
six months, while Elpida plunged 57 percent. TSMC gained 2
percent in the same period.
RECOVERY HOPES
Analysts said there were chances of a recovery in the first
half of next year, when inventory adjustment was expected to be
complete and chip prices bottom out.
"Inventory adjustment should complete in the first quarter
and go back to a slightly lower than normal demand pattern
after," said Nomura analyst Patrick Liao.
"How the chip makers perform also depends on who their
clients are and whether their clients are doing well," he said.
TSMC chairman Morris Chang said on Thursday that the chip
industry could grow 3 percent to five percent next year, though
TSMC's growth would outpace that by several points.
He expects inventory correction to finish at the end of this
year.
"After all the destocking, we may see a sudden surge as
amazing and strong as we saw in the third quarter of 2009. The
winter this time is not as cold as that in 08-09."
TSMC's CFO, Lora Ho, said that communications chips will the
one source of revenue growth in the fourth quarter. The segment
had grown 3.3 percent in the third quarter over the second,
versus a 16 percent fall in PC segment revenue.
The company, which supplies chips to such fabless clients as
Texas Instruments and Nvidia , trimmed its 2011
capital spending forecast to $7.3 billion from $7.4 billion.
Elpida said it will stick to its annual capital spending
plan of 80 billion to fund its push to grab a bigger share of
the lucrative smartphone and tablet market.
"Amongst electronics products only communications are doing
reasonably well, computers and consumer electronics are not
strong, so for chip makers there are no clear recovery signs,"
said Capital Investment's Chen.
TSMC, Elpida and Hynix joined a growing list of technology
companies predicting grim fourth-quarter.
Taiwan's UMC , the No.2 contract chip maker,
reported a better-than-expected third quarter net profit on
Wednesday, but noted a more difficult fourth quarter as demand
slows amid economic uncertainty.
U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments said on Monday it
saw a further decline in demand in Q4 and
Europe's STMicroelectronics forecast an 8 percent fall
in fourth-quarter revenue.
(Additional reporting by Argin Chang in TAIPEI and Ju-min Park
in SEOUL; Writing by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Miyoung Kim)