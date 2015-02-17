GRAPHIC: Asian coal bonds: link.reuters.com/keb24w
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Feb 17 Bonds of major Asian exporters of
power-station coal have surged in the past month as a regional
price benchmark for the commodity bounced off six-year lows. But
with coal fundamentals fragile, a reality check looms for the
debt market.
Physical thermal coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port
, an Asian benchmark, have jumped 20 percent since
the beginning of January, buoyed by expectations of near-term
orders from key importers China and Japan. That lifted the bonds
of Berau Coal Energy in Indonesia, the world's
biggest exporter of coal used in power stations. The bonds were
also lifted by a maturity extension in a corporate restructuring
which included an equity injection. Bonds of domestic rival
Indika Energy also rose, as well as those of
Chinese producer Yanzhou Coal Mining.
The uptick has been a balm for indebted Asian miners whipped
by a longer-term price slump and rising interest rates. Berau's
total debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) has worsened to 4.5 times at the end of
September 2014 from 2.6 in 2012, according to Singapore-based
financial research provider CreditSights. In other words, it
would take 4.5 years for the company to pay down its debt
completely assuming cash generation holds at the current pace.
But the coal rally is unlikely to last: China's longer-term
demand is seen softening in the wake of an economic slowdown and
the country's shift towards cleaner fuels, while Australian coal
producers raise output. The coal market will probably get worse
before getting better, said Macquarie's Colin Hamilton, who
expects coal to average below $60 a tonne in 2015 before a
modest recovery to $63 next year.
"There is s big divergence between some of the physical
indexes and actual transactions. These occasional transactions
are not representative of the actual market," Hamilton said. The
London-based commodities analyst added that while declining oil
prices have cut production costs for coal miners, the drop also
means coal prices will need to come down even further to
compete.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)