* India opening a mine a month, to double coal output by
2020
* U.N. summit on climate change to be held in Nov-Dec
* China, Indonesia, India burn 71 pct of world's newly dug
coal
* Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam opening new coal plants
* India has pledged to invest in cleaner coal technology
By Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes
MAGADH, India, Oct 6 Deep in the thickly
forested hills in its east, India last month started production
at what it hopes will in five years be Asia's biggest coal mine.
At the open-cast mine, which involves the clearing of more
than 18,000 hectares (44,500 acres) of land, noisy excavators
are busy digging for coal that will feed a huge power plant
being built nearby to fuel India's energy-hungry economy.
India is opening a mine a month as it races to double coal
output by 2020, putting the world's third-largest polluter at
the forefront of a pan-Asian dash to burn more of the dirty
fossil fuel that environmentalists fear will upend international
efforts to contain global warming.
Close to 200 nations are set to meet at a United Nations
summit from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to hammer out a deal to slow
man-made climate change by weaning countries off fossil fuels.
China has promised to restrict public funding for coal and
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trumpeting investment in
renewable energy, but in Asia's biggest economies the reality is
that coal is still regarded as the easiest source of energy.
"Environment is non-negotiable but we can't live without
coal. You can't wish away coal," said Anil Swarup, the top
official in India's coal ministry, who is leading the push to
open new mines like Magadh, in poor but resource-rich Jharkhand
state.
"There is a temporary drop in demand, but no question of
reducing coal output. We are well short of coal required in the
country."
ASIA KEEPS DIGGING
China, India and Indonesia now burn 71 percent of the
world's newly mined coal according to the World Coal
Association, with new European and North American consumption
negligible as their countries turn to cleaner energy.
Other Asian nations are increasingly looking to coal to
power their economies too, with Pakistan, the Philippines and
Vietnam opening new plants, pushing the Asia/Pacific region to
80 percent of new coal plants.
"Coal is still the most cost competitive power generation
fuel, and in the end that's what matters most for emerging
markets," said Frederic Neumann, Co-Head Of Asian Economic
Research at HSBC in Hong Kong.
Asia's developed nations, too, are finding it hard to kick
the coal habit.
Japan's use has reached a record after shrinking its nuclear
industry and it plans to build another 41 new coal-fired units
over the next decade.
Australia's exports of thermal coal rose 5 percent to 205
million tonnes in the last financial year and are to increase by
a further 1 million tonnes this year, driven by increased demand
from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
The rush to burn more coal comes as the world's major
economies, including leading emitters China and the United
States, have agreed to start cutting greenhouse gases over the
next 15 years ahead of the U.N. climate change summit in Paris.
India has rejected any absolute cuts, arguing that its per
capita emissions are far below the world average and that it
needs to emit more as it grows to beat poverty.
In a climate-change policy statement released last week, New
Delhi promised to slow the rate at which its greenhouse gas
emissions rise by a third by 2030.
Coal will remain the dominant source of its energy for
decades, India said, but it pledged to invest in cleaner coal
technology, modernise old power stations and plant trees to
absorb up to three tonnes of carbon dioxide.
THE NEW CHINA?
Magadh mine is the biggest of the many New Delhi will open
to hit an annual coal target of 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020,
raising its production above the United States but less than
half the amount China currently burns.
Some 20 km from Magadh, along a bumpy track through mud-hut
villages, lies a second vast coal pit launched last year. By
2018 another two mines will open nearby - combined, the mines in
this one district alone will at peak generate as much coal as
Poland, the world's ninth largest producer, delivered last year.
The United Nations has agreed a goal of keeping warming
below a ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels
to avoid the worst impact of climate change including more
droughts, extinctions, floods and rising seas.
Sticking to that goal would require world emissions to start
falling now and India's to peak within a few years, said Glen
Peters at the Oslo-based Center for International Climate and
Environmental Research, but India's coal drive makes that
near-impossible as its extra emissions outweigh any savings from
more solar and wind power.
Because of its low-quality, twice as much Indian coal is
needed to produce the same amount of energy as the best
Australian coal.
If India burns as much coal by 2020 as planned, its
emissions could as much as double to 5.2 billion tonnes per
annum - about a sixth of all the carbon dioxide released into
the atmosphere last year - Peters said.
That would see India follow a similar path to China whose
emissions, after growing slowly at the turn of the century,
jumped when dozens of new coal power plants came on line.
"If these coal targets are met, there could be a turn (in
India's emissions), with a steep increase. China is starting to
stumble; India could replace that," said Peters.
He said India could replace the United States as the world's
second largest emitter by 2025. "This is something no one would
have expected."
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO, Henning
Gloystein in SINGAPORE and James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by
Alex Richardson)