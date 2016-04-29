* Newcastle coal for June delivery hits 10-year lows
* Prices tumble as Asia takes Colombian cargoes
* Low freight, Colombian coal rates mitigate long distance
By Henning Gloystein and Rebecca Jang
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, April 29 Australian thermal
coal prices for delivery in June have dropped to 10-year lows as
Colombian miners start sending large volumes into Asia for the
first time, adding cargoes to an already oversupplied market.
Prices for coal cargoes delivered from Australia's Newcastle
port by May 31 last closed at $46.60 per tonne,
their lowest since 2006.
The slump comes just as other commodities such as steel
and oil enjoy rallies on the back of new
investor appetite.
In thermal coal markets, by contrast, an unusual new trade
route has opened as low dry-bulk rates allow Colombian
miners, who usually supply North America and Europe, to target
Asia.
South Korea's East-West Power utility (EWP) this month
bought 260,000 tonnes of Colombian coal on free-on-board (FOB)
terms for loading between June and August, adding to another
410,000 tonnes already on order.
"We have currently got ordered 670,000 tonnes of coal from
Colombia," said a utility source familiar with the matter.
"Currently Colombian coal is about $7-8 (per tonne) cheaper
than the Australian coal and if this price trend continues, we
are definitely willing to import more from Colombia," said the
source, who declined to be identified.
Colombian coal appearing in larger volumes in the Pacific
has helped push down Australian prices, analysts said.
"Coal supply in the Pacific has been rising for more than a
month. Shipments from Colombia contributed to this," said Georgi
Slavov, head of energy, ferrous metals and shipping research at
brokerage Marex Spectron.
Although he added that these shipments were part of a bigger
increase in supplies, including from Australia itself.
Pricing agency Platts reported that the 410,000 tonnes were
ordered on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, while the 260,000
tonnes came on a free on board (FOB) basis.
Platts said EWP paid $41 a tonne for the FOB cargoes and $52
per tonne for the CFR supplies, making them competitive against
the Newcastle price of $46.60 a tonne, which are quoted on a FOB
basis.
That's still far less than its monthly imports of around 5
million tonnes from Australia and 2-3 million tonnes from
Indonesia.
But it's a huge jump from Colombia's typical monthly
supplies to South Korea of just 1,000 to 3,000 tonnes, and would
bring its share of supplies there towards 7 percent.
Colombian miners are having to look to new markets as
consumption in Europe and North America is stalling due to the
rise of renewables, improving energy efficiency, and because of
the U.S. shale boom which has made natural gas highly
competitive there.
The extension of the Panama Canal, almost completed, will
further boost Colombian coal exports to Asia.
"It will lower the freight costs and make the Colombian coal
more attractive to us and other countries in Asia," the Korean
utility source said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)