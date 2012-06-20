(Repeats to format RACSI link. No changes to text)
June 20 Asia's top companies are less upbeat on
their business outlook than in the first quarter, with mounting
concern over the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's
growth, according to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia
Business Sentiment Survey, published on Wednesday.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
slid to 69 in June from 74 in March, when it saw a
dramatic 14-point jump from the December survey. A reading above
50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
AUSTRALIA: DOWNBEAT
Australian firms were the most downbeat since the 2011 third
quarter, gripped by worries over global economic uncertainty. Of
the 12 respondents, four were negative, two positive and six
were neutral. In the last quarter, three were neutral and four
positive.
All but one cited economic uncertainty as the main reason
for their lack of optimism, while one was worried about rising
costs. James Hardie, the world's largest manufacturer
of fibre cement products, and bank-insurer Suncorp took
part in the survey.
CHINA: LESS POSITIVE
Easing growth in Asia's largest economy was reflected in the
companies' responses, which were the least positive since the
survey began in 2009. Four companies were positive, while 13
were neutral and two were negative, compared with eight
positive, eight neutral and one negative in the previous
quarter.
Most were worried about the global economy, while some cited
rising costs. Employment levels stayed the same at 17 of the 19
respondents, while one reported lower levels and one higher.
Four saw a higher delay in customer payments. Refiner Sinopec
was among the respondents.
INDIA: LESS OPTIMISTIC
Indian companies were less positive than in the quarter
before, with growth in Asia's No.3 economy slumping to its
lowest in nine years amid a sluggish policymaking environment
and a weakening local currency. However, no company in the
survey was negative, with seven neutral and six positive.
Economic uncertainty, rising costs and regulatory worries
were the top risks. Employment levels stayed the same at seven
companies, increased at three and declined at three. Miner Coal
India, mortgage lender HDFC and power firm
NTPC were among those taking part in the survey.
JAPAN: MORE UPBEAT
Japanese respondents, which included Toshiba Corp,
Sharp Corp and Canon Inc, reported improved
sentiment as robust private consumption and rebuilding from last
year's earthquake and tsunami should offset slowing global
growth. Five companies were positive, 18 neutral and one
negative.
Foreign exchange volatility was seen as the biggest risk by
three companies, while economic uncertainty worried the
majority. Regulatory risks and competition were other threats
mentioned. Five of the 24 respondents saw an improvement in new
orders, while 18 said there had been no change and one saw a
decrease.
SOUTH KOREA: SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT
Sentiment improved after being neutral for two quarters,
reflecting some recovery in the country's first-quarter economic
growth. Of 24 respondents, 17 reported neutral sentiment, five
were positive and two were negative.
Global economic uncertainty was the top business risk for
Korean companies, while two saw foreign exchange volatility as a
concern. Daewoo Shipbuilding, Hyundai Heavy
and LG Display were among those taking
part in the survey.
TAIWAN: SIGNIFICANTLY LESS OPTIMISTIC
Taiwanese companies grew markedly less optimistic from the
previous quarter, with one positive response, one negative and
five neutral. In the previous quarter, all four respondents were
positive. Most of the companies in the survey saw economic
uncertainty as the biggest risk to their outlook, while one said
it was worried about rising costs. A majority of respondents
were from the technology sector, such as Pegatron and
Acer Inc.
SOUTH EAST ASIA: MOSTLY POSITIVE
Although sentiment declined at the majority of south-east
Asian countries, it was still higher than most of their
counterparts. The Philippines was the most optimistic, with all
respondents positive, but they flagged risks from rising costs
and the global economy.
In Singapore, where sentiment was less buoyant, eight of
nine companies were neutral and one was positive. In the
previous quarter, four were positive and two neutral. Indonesia,
the region's biggest economy, one of 24 companies was negative
and 21 positive. In the last quarter, both of the two
respondents had been positive.
Thai firms also grew less optimistic as one of 22 companies
reported negative sentiment, 11 were positive and the rest were
neutral. Both firms in the previous survey had been positive.
Five of six Malaysian companies were positive and one neutral.
(Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)