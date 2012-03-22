March 22 Business sentiment at Asia's top
companies soared in the first quarter following three straight
quarterly declines, buoyed by signs of recovery in the United
States and some steadying of Europe's debt crisis, though
worries persist over rising costs and the overall global
economy.
The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
jumped to 74 in the first quarter from 57 in the fourth
quarter of 2011. An index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
The index was compiled from a poll of more than 100
executives at Asia's top firms between March 12-19.
Following are key country highlights from the poll:
JAPAN: LESS NEGATIVE
Japanese respondents reported improved sentiment as
manufacturers expect to benefit from projects to rebuild the
country's northeast coastal area devastated by an earthquake and
tsunami a year ago.
Companies have already started to ramp up capital spending
in anticipation of increased domestic demand, prompting many
manufacturers to upgrade their sentiment to neutral in
January-March from negative in the previous quarter. Still, only
one firm of the 20 respondents reported positive sentiment,
while the remainder were neutral.
Four respondents said currency volatility was a big risk.
This was up from two from the last survey, but the result
suggested that movements in the yen have had limited impact on
sentiment even as the currency hovers near life highs versus the
dollar and euro.
CHINA: STILL UPBEAT
An expected slowdown in Asia's largest economy this year has
done little to shake business confidence, as Chinese firms
continued to be upbeat on their outlook.
Eight firms said sentiment was positive, while the same
number were neutral. However, one aviation company reported a
marked deterioration in its economic view, swinging to negative
from positive in October-December.
Most respondents cited rising costs as the biggest risk to
their outlook, suggesting firms are wary of overheating in the
economy even as Beijing earlier this month cut its growth target
to 7.5 percent this year, its lowest in 8 years.
INDIA: GETTING BRIGHTER
Indian companies were more positive about their business
outlook, heartened by an expected pick-up in domestic economic
growth in 2012/13 after a slump at the end of last year. Six
firms reported positive responses, up from four in the previous
quarter, while two were neutral.
Respondents were unruffled by warnings of resurgent
inflation risks, with only one of 8 respondents citing rising
costs as a key risk. The remainder were split equally between
risks stemming from economic and regulatory uncertainty.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: LEADS OPTIMISM
Overall sentiment indices rose in most countries, led by
many emerging nations. All respondents from Indonesia, the
Philippines and Thailand said sentiment was positive.
Four of 6 Singaporean respondents were positive on their
business outlook, while two of the three Malaysian companies
were also optimistic. The survey received a boost particularly
from Indonesian and Malaysian companies, which did not
participate in the previous poll.
Analysts said confidence that demand for goods and services
from China would continue was a likely driver of optimism among
southeast Asian firms.
AUSTRALIANS: MORE OPTIMISTIC
Australian firms were more optimistic than in the previous
quarter despite signs of sluggish economic growth, with four
respondents reporting sentiment as positive, and three neutral,
compared with three positive and five neutral in the last poll.
Economic uncertainty was the biggest risk to Australian
firms, with one respondent from the building industry singling
out a lack of recovery as the biggest threat to its bottom line.
SOUTH KOREA: DOWNBEAT
South Korean firms were the gloomiest about their business
outlook due to the risk of rising inflation in an economy that
continues to struggle. Two of seven companies reported negative
sentiment, while three were neutral and two were positive.
The majority of companies cited economic uncertainty as the
most serious risk, while one resources-based firm said rising
costs were a concern.
TAIWAN: STRONG TECH
All four respondents from Taiwan were positive on their
business outlook, compared with two neutral and one positive
response in the previous quarter. All, including TSMC,
were from the technology sector, which continues to hold up
despite slowing export growth that threatens to limit broader
economic growth this year.
Most of the companies saw economic uncertainty as the
biggest risk to their outlook, while one said it was worried
about rising costs.
