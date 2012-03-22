(Adds quotes, details, links to graphics)
* Index jumps to 74 in Q1 from Q4's 57
* Index highest since Q1 2011
* Despite gains, concerns over rising costs, economy persist
By Aditi Shah and Naomi Tajitsu
MUMBAI/WELLINGTON, March 22 Business sentiment
among Asia's top companies improved dramatically in the first
quarter following three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by
signs of recovery in the United States and some steadying of
Europe's debt crisis.
But concerns persist over rising costs and the state of the
global economy.
The quarterly Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment
Index jumped to 74 from 57 in the fourth quarter of
2011. The index was the highest since the first quarter of last
year. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
More than half the companies that responded to the survey
said their outlook for the next six months was positive compared
with fewer than a third in the fourth quarter.
The index was compiled between March 12-19 from a poll of
more than 100 senior executives at Asia's top companies
representing industries from autos and banks to technology,
resources and property. It was the first poll conducted by
Thomson Reuters in association with INSEAD, a global management
and business school in Singapore and France.
JUMP TO POSITIVE
"Last year, there was all this talk about Europe blowing up
and hard landings in the United States and China. Some of those
fears have faded," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP
Capital Investors in Sydney.
"It's the whole package of better news about the global
economy which has probably led to improved sentiment. It would
be wrong to say it was just Europe, or just the U.S," said
Oliver, noting markets have improved, there is additional
liquidity and the cost of funding has levelled off or come down.
"There's always a risk that it's a temporary blip ... but I
think this year will see a continued improvement as we've
probably seen the worst of the inflation front across Asia,
which should lead to easier monetary conditions, leading to more
confidence about growth," he said.
The biggest risks to the business outlook across Asia are
rising costs and broad economic uncertainty, the poll showed.
Airlines polled in the survey topped the list of those
concerned about rising costs due to higher fuel prices, ahead of
resource companies, including Sinopec and
Coal India, which are also worried about global
uncertainty, and retailers.
Almost all the dozen financial companies polled said global
economic uncertainty was the biggest risk, a concern echoed by
half the 16 technology companies surveyed, which also cited
worries about rising costs and foreign exchange volatility.
A range of other concerns were expressed such as weak
consumer demand in Australia, regulatory uncertainty in India
and a persistently strong yen in Japan.
David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank
in Melbourne, said stock markets and credit markets were
recovering after the European Central Bank "has thrown a lot of
money at the liquidity crisis in Europe".
"Capital markets have opened up again, people have been able
to come back to the market for bank financing, so that's been a
big plus, particularly to financial institutions," he said,
noting Europe's debt crisis was not necessarily resolved. "It
would be pretty brave to be making that claim."
JAPAN IMPROVING
A year on from the devastation wrought by an earthquake and
tsunami, business sentiment at Japanese companies, including
drugs firms Takeda and Astellas and
steelmakers Nippon Steel and JFE, has improved
to predominantly neutral from largely negative in the fourth
quarter.
Companies have already started to ramp up capital spending
in anticipation of increased domestic demand, prompting many
manufacturers to upgrade their sentiment to neutral in
January-March from negative previously. Still, only one Japanese
firm of the 20 respondents reported a positive sentiment.
"The recent uptick in demand in the U.S. is contributing to
improved sentiment in Asia, especially for export-led
companies," said Juergen Maiar, a Vienna-based fund manager with
Raiffeisen Euroasien Aktien, noting market share gains for South
Korean export-led autos and electronics makers.
"If there's a significant slowdown in the U.S. and European
economies it would hurt growth in Asia," said Maiar, adding high
oil prices remain a concern, especially for economies like India
which depend on oil imports.
Four respondents in Japan said currency volatility was a big
risk. This was up from two from the last survey, but the result
suggested that movements in the yen have had limited impact on
sentiment even as the currency hovers near life highs versus the
dollar and euro.
An expected slowdown this year in China, Asia's largest
economy, has done little to shake business confidence as Chinese
firms remain upbeat.
"Growth in China has slowed, but it hasn't collapsed, and
that is central to all of Asia right now," said NAB's de Garis.
Eight Chinese firms said sentiment was positive, while the
same number were neutral. However, one aviation company reported
a marked deterioration in its economic view, swinging to
negative from positive in October-December.
Most Chinese respondents cited rising costs as the biggest
risk to their outlook, suggesting firms are wary of overheating
in the economy even as Beijing this month trimmed its growth
target to 7.5 percent this year, its lowest in 8 years.
Indian companies were more positive about their businesses,
heartened by an expected pick-up in domestic economic growth in
2012/13 after a slump at the end of last year. Six firms were
positive, up from four previously, while two were neutral.
Respondents were unfazed by central bank warnings of
resurgent inflation risks, with only one of 8 respondents citing
rising costs as a key risk to sentiment. Other concerns included
economic and regulatory uncertainties.
(Writing by Matt Driskill; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)