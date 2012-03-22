By Aditi Shah and Naomi Tajitsu
| MUMBAI/WELLINGTON, March 22
MUMBAI/WELLINGTON, March 22 Business sentiment
among Asia's top companies improved dramatically in the first
quarter following three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by
signs of recovery in the United States and some steadying of
Europe's debt crisis.
But concerns remain about rising costs and the state of the
global economy.
The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
jumped to 74 from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2011. An
index above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
The results showed a major shift with more than half the
respondents saying their outlook for the next six months was
positive, compared with fewer than a third in the previous
quarter.
"For Indian companies, order books are looking better,
there's an expectation of an interest rate cut and external
borrowing has been made more affordable by the government - all
of which contribute to better business confidence," said Neeraj
Dewan, director of New Delhi-based broker Quantum Securities.
"There's good liquidity from western investors in Asian
markets and funds will not be in a hurry to sell when they see
early signs of inflation easing in countries like India and
China," he added.
The index was compiled between March 12-19 from a poll of
more than 100 senior executives at Asia's top companies
representing industries from autos and banks to technology,
resources and property.
This was the first poll conducted by Thomson Reuters in
association with INSEAD, a global management and business school
in Singapore and France.
RISKS REMAIN
Global economic uncertainty continued to poll as the biggest
risk to the business outlook across Asia, followed by rising
costs.
Airlines topped the list of those concerned about rising
costs due to higher fuel prices, while resources companies were
weighted toward rising costs with global uncertainty a close
second. Retailers are also worried about rising costs.
Financial companies polled were about evenly split between
neutral and positive, with nearly all of them putting global
economic uncertainty as the biggest risk. Half the technology
companies polled also said global economic uncertainty was their
biggest concern, ahead of rising costs and foreign exchange
volatility.
A range of other concerns across the region included weak
consumer demand in Australia, regulatory uncertainty in India
and a persistently strong yen in Japan.
Regionally, Japan reported improving, though largely neutral
sentiment compared to the overall negative outlook in the fourth
quarter. Companies have started to ramp up capital spending in
anticipation of increased domestic demand following last year's
devastating earthquake and tsunami, prompting many manufacturers
to upgrade their sentiment to neutral in January-March from
negative in the previous quarter.
Still, only one of the 20 Japanese respondents reported a
positive sentiment, while the remainder were neutral.
Four respondents from Japan said currency volatility was a
big risk - up from two in the previous survey, but the result
suggested that movements in the yen have had limited impact on
sentiment even as the currency hovers near life highs versus the
dollar and euro.
An expected slowdown this year in China, Asia's largest
economy, has done little to shake business confidence as Chinese
firms continue to be upbeat.
Eight Chinese firms said sentiment was positive, while the
same number were neutral. However, one aviation company reported
a marked deterioration in its economic view, swinging to
negative from positive a quarter ago.
Most Chinese respondents cited rising costs as the biggest
risk to their outlook, suggesting firms are wary of overheating
in the economy even as Beijing has trimmed its growth target to
7.5 percent this year, its lowest in 8 years.
Indian companies were more positive about their businesses,
heartened by an expected pick-up in domestic economic growth in
2012/13 after a slump at the end of last year. Six firms were
positive, up from four in the previous quarter.
Indian respondents were unruffled by warnings of resurgent
inflation risks, with only one of 8 respondents citing rising
costs as a key risk to sentiment. The remainder were equally
worried over economic and regulatory uncertainty.
(Writing by Matt Driskill; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)