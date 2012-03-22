MUMBAI/WELLINGTON, March 22 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies improved dramatically in the first quarter following three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by signs of recovery in the United States and some steadying of Europe's debt crisis.

But concerns remain about rising costs and the state of the global economy.

The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index jumped to 74 from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2011. An index above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

The results showed a major shift with more than half the respondents saying their outlook for the next six months was positive, compared with fewer than a third in the previous quarter.

"For Indian companies, order books are looking better, there's an expectation of an interest rate cut and external borrowing has been made more affordable by the government - all of which contribute to better business confidence," said Neeraj Dewan, director of New Delhi-based broker Quantum Securities.

"There's good liquidity from western investors in Asian markets and funds will not be in a hurry to sell when they see early signs of inflation easing in countries like India and China," he added.

The index was compiled between March 12-19 from a poll of more than 100 senior executives at Asia's top companies representing industries from autos and banks to technology, resources and property.

This was the first poll conducted by Thomson Reuters in association with INSEAD, a global management and business school in Singapore and France.

RISKS REMAIN

Global economic uncertainty continued to poll as the biggest risk to the business outlook across Asia, followed by rising costs.

Airlines topped the list of those concerned about rising costs due to higher fuel prices, while resources companies were weighted toward rising costs with global uncertainty a close second. Retailers are also worried about rising costs.

Financial companies polled were about evenly split between neutral and positive, with nearly all of them putting global economic uncertainty as the biggest risk. Half the technology companies polled also said global economic uncertainty was their biggest concern, ahead of rising costs and foreign exchange volatility.

A range of other concerns across the region included weak consumer demand in Australia, regulatory uncertainty in India and a persistently strong yen in Japan.

Regionally, Japan reported improving, though largely neutral sentiment compared to the overall negative outlook in the fourth quarter. Companies have started to ramp up capital spending in anticipation of increased domestic demand following last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami, prompting many manufacturers to upgrade their sentiment to neutral in January-March from negative in the previous quarter.

Still, only one of the 20 Japanese respondents reported a positive sentiment, while the remainder were neutral.

Four respondents from Japan said currency volatility was a big risk - up from two in the previous survey, but the result suggested that movements in the yen have had limited impact on sentiment even as the currency hovers near life highs versus the dollar and euro.

An expected slowdown this year in China, Asia's largest economy, has done little to shake business confidence as Chinese firms continue to be upbeat.

Eight Chinese firms said sentiment was positive, while the same number were neutral. However, one aviation company reported a marked deterioration in its economic view, swinging to negative from positive a quarter ago.

Most Chinese respondents cited rising costs as the biggest risk to their outlook, suggesting firms are wary of overheating in the economy even as Beijing has trimmed its growth target to 7.5 percent this year, its lowest in 8 years.

Indian companies were more positive about their businesses, heartened by an expected pick-up in domestic economic growth in 2012/13 after a slump at the end of last year. Six firms were positive, up from four in the previous quarter.

Indian respondents were unruffled by warnings of resurgent inflation risks, with only one of 8 respondents citing rising costs as a key risk to sentiment. The remainder were equally worried over economic and regulatory uncertainty. (Writing by Matt Driskill; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)