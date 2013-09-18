SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Business sentiment among
Asia's top companies deteriorated in the third quarter, led by
businesses in export engines such as China and South Korea,
derailing three consecutive quarters of improving sentiment, the
latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment survey
showed.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
fell to 66 in the third quarter from 71 in the second
quarter when it reached the highest level in more than a year.
An index reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
Editing by Matt Driskill