SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies deteriorated in the third quarter, led by businesses in export engines such as China and South Korea, derailing three consecutive quarters of improving sentiment, the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment survey showed.

The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell to 66 in the third quarter from 71 in the second quarter when it reached the highest level in more than a year. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.

For a PDF on the exclusive survey:

link.reuters.com/myp23v

