SINGAPORE Dec 19 Business sentiment at Asia's top companies edged up slightly in the fourth quarter of 2012 after two consecutive declines, although worries persist over the state of the global economy, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.

The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index rose to 63 from 62 in the fourth quarter of 2012.

For a PDF on the exclusive survey:

link.reuters.com/gyf74t (Editing by Matt Driskill)