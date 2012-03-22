March 22 Business sentiment at Asia's top
companies has soared in this year's first quarter following
three straight quarterly declines, buoyed by signs of recovery
in the United States and some steadying of Europe's debt crisis,
though worries persist over rising costs and the overall global
economy.
The Thomson Reuters-INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
jumped to 74 from 57 in the fourth quarter of 2011. An
index above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
The index was compiled from a poll of more than 100
executives at Asia's top firms between March 12-19.
Following are key sector highlights from the poll:
AIRLINES: SPLIT
The airlines sector was divided, with one of the two
carriers surveyed reporting a positive outlook and one negative,
a similar result to the two preceding quarters. The main concern
for both was a sharp rise in fuel prices.
AUTOS: TURNING MORE POSITIVE
Three of the five auto companies surveyed reported a
positive outlook while two were neutral - a marked improvement
from the previous quarter when companies were either negative or
neutral. Despite that improving sentiment, the major concern for
car makers is the uncertainty around growth in China, the
world's top auto market, where sales growth hit a historic low
of 5.2 percent in 2011.
BUILDING: MORE OPTIMISM
Builders are feeling more optimistic about the future, with
three of the four companies surveyed responding positively
compared with one positive and two neutral replies last quarter.
For two of the four companies surveyed, economic uncertainty is
the main concern, while rising costs was cited by another.
DRUGS: NEUTRAL
All three Japanese drugmakers surveyed, including Takeda
and Astellas, are neutral about the future,
while one Indian company remains positive, as it was last
quarter. The three in Japan cited concerns about currency
volatility, while two others feel economic uncertainty will be
the biggest deterrent to future growth.
FINANCIALS: POSITIVE
More than half the banks and insurers responded positively
on the outlook for their companies on hopes the financial sector
could see increased growth compared with the last quarter, when
10 of 13 companies surveyed were neutral. Banks in Singapore,
China and India were more upbeat, while Australian banks held a
neutral outlook. Economic uncertainty, caused by the Greek debt
crisis and slowing growth in China, continue to be the main
concern for 11 of the banks surveyed.
FOOD: NEUTRAL
Two of the four food and drinks companies surveyed
maintained a positive outlook while the remainder were neutral,
marking a slight up-tick from the last quarter when three were
neutral and one positive. Japanese drinks companies held a
neutral outlook, citing rising costs, currency volatility and
economic uncertainty as concerns.
PROPERTY: OUTLOOK NUDGING UP
Property companies are mildly upbeat with two of the five
companies surveyed feeling positive and the rest neutral
compared with a more bearish outlook last quarter. Two Chinese
developers surveyed maintained a neutral view after slowing
growth in Asia's largest economy hit house sales.
RESOURCES: POSITIVE
Miners and steelmakers are feeling more positive about the
future with six of 11 companies surveyed responding positively,
four holding a neutral outlook and one in negative territory.
The main concern for the Chinese companies surveyed is rising
costs, while Japanese steelmakers, including Nippon Steel
and JFE are worried about currency volatility.
Indian companies have cited regulatory issues as the main issue.
RETAIL: NEUTRAL
Retail sentiment across Asia remained unchanged with three
of the 7 companies surveyed feeling positive and the remainder
neutral, largely in line with the previous quarter.
SHIPPING: POSITIVE
The outlook of two of the three shipping companies surveyed
improved from neutral to positive since the fourth quarter in a
sign of improving sentiment. The main concern remains economic
uncertainty with one company citing freight rate volatility as
an issue.
TECH: TURNING MORE BULLISH
Sentiment among technology companies improved with 50
percent feeling positive about the future and the remainder
neutral. In the previous quarter nearly 30 percent of the
companies surveyed were negative about the future. Half of the
16 companies surveyed are worried about economic uncertainty,
while Chinese firms have flagged rising costs and Indian
companies cite changing regulations.
