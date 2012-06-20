(Repeats to format RACSI link. No changes to text)
June 20 Asia's top companies are less upbeat on
their business outlook than in the first quarter, with mounting
concern over the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's
growth, according to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia
Business Sentiment Survey, published on Wednesday.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
slid to 69 in June from 74 in March, when it saw a
dramatic 14-point jump from the December survey. A reading above
50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
AIRLINES: SLIGHTLY MORE POSITIVE
Carriers were slightly more upbeat about their outlook after
jet fuel prices trended downwards recently, with three of five
responding positively and two neutral in this quarter, compared
with one positive and one negative in the previous three months.
Rising fuel costs remained the top concern, however, with two
airlines citing them as the main business risk.
AUTOS: IN NEUTRAL
A majority of the auto companies surveyed - six of the nine
- had a neutral view, while three were positive. This compares
with three neutral and two positive in the previous quarter.
Most were worried about the impact of slowing economic growth on
car sales. Companies responding included Indonesia's Astra
International.
BUILDING: LESS OPTIMISTIC
Sentiment in the building sector has dipped, with two of the
five companies responding positively, two holding a neutral view
and one negative. In the previous survey, three companies were
positive and one negative. Rising costs and the global economic
uncertainty, which affect profitability and construction demand,
remained the major concerns for builders. Companies surveyed
included Thailand's Siam Cement.
FINANCIALS: LESS BULLISH
Banks and insurers were less bullish on their outlook, with
16 of 30 surveyed being neutral and 12 responding positively
this quarter, compared with seven positive and six neutral in
the previous survey.
Indonesian banks were the most optimistic, with all five
surveyed giving positive replies. Indonesia was followed by the
Philippines, with two banks surveyed there also giving a
positive outlook. The global economy was the dominant concern,
with 25 financial companies citing it as the key risk.
FOOD: MORE POSITIVE
Food and drinks companies were turning more bullish about
their outlook, with 10 of 16 responding positively and the rest
neutral. This was an improvement over the last quarter when two
were positive and two neutral.
Companies in the Philippines were the most upbeat, with all
five surveyed reporting a positive outlook, followed by
Indonesia, with all three companies polled being positive about
their prospects. Despite the improving sentiment, six cited
rising costs as a key risk, while five were concerned about the
global economy. Companies surveyed included JG Summit Holdings
and Astra Agro Lestari.
DRUGS: MORE POSITIVE
Four of six surveyed responded positively, led by Indonesian
companies, marking an uptick from the previous quarter when
three of four firms were neutral. The global economy was the
main concern for two of the companies surveyed, while two others
were worried about rising costs. Companies responding included
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co Ltd.
PROPERTY: NEUTRAL
Sentiment in the property sector was largely in line with
the last quarter, with seven of 10 firms surveyed holding a
neutral view, compared with three of five being neutral
previously. Two Chinese developers surveyed had a neutral
outlook after a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy and government cooling measures dragged
property sales.
RESOURCES: LESS POSITIVE
The mood among the 44 resources firms surveyed was slightly
worse, with 20 companies reporting a positive outlook, 20
neutral and four negative. This compares with six positive, four
neutral and one negative in the previous quarter. More than half
the companies were worried about slowing economic growth, which
could hit demand for commodities such as coal, iron ore and palm
oil. Others cited concerns such as government policies,
political stability and commodity prices. Companies responding
included Coal India Ltd and Sinopec Corp.
RETAIL: MORE BULLISH
Retail companies turned more upbeat, with seven of 12
surveyed reporting a positive outlook, up from three of seven
firms in the previous quarter. More than half the companies were
concerned about the global economy, while rising costs were the
second-biggest worry. Companies responding included the
Philippines' SM Investments Corp.
SHIPPING: LESS POSITIVE
Shipping companies were less optimistic, with five of eight
surveyed holding a neutral view, two positive and one negative,
compared with two positive and one neutral in the previous
quarter. Four of the five South Korean shipping firms were
neutral about their prospects. All eight companies surveyed
cited the global economy as the key risk as reduced trade pushes
down shipping rates. Respondents included Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries
Co Ltd and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co
.
TECHNOLOGY: LESS POSITIVE
Technology firms were less bullish this quarter, with 13 of
32 companies polled saying they were positive about their
outlook, 18 neutral and one negative, compared with nine
positive and seven neutral in the previous survey. Nine of 10
Japanese tech companies surveyed were neutral, and one positive.
Most firms were concerned about slowing demand for electronic
components, TVs, mobiles and services, as well as other
technology products. Several also flagged regulatory risks and
increasing competition. Companies responding included Canon Inc
, Hitachi Ltd, Sharp Corp, Toshiba
Corp and Softbank Corp.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)